Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says IRS Needs to Be 'Completely Redone'
LUSAKA, Zambia (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said rebuilding the Internal Revenue Service would be one of her top priorities in coming years, putting her squarely at odds with Republicans who have taken control of the House of Representatives. Yellen told Reuters in an interview on...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Replaces Army Commander Source
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S....
US News and World Report
Brazil Declares Emergency Over Deaths of Yanomami Children From Malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
US News and World Report
American Lawmakers Urge U.S. to Ship Abrams Tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American lawmakers on Sunday pushed the U.S. government to export M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, saying that even sending a symbolic number to Kyiv would be enough to push European allies to do the same. Michael McCaul, the newly installed Republican chairman of the House...
US News and World Report
Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine - Minister
PARIS (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western...
US News and World Report
Putin Ally Says West's Deliveries of New Weapons to Kyiv Will Lead to Global Catastrophe
(Reuters) - A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma - Russia's lower house of...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Tells 'Deluded' West That Tanks for Ukraine Will Change Nothing
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield. European leaders meeting at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany urged Berlin...
US News and World Report
Pro-Kremlin Channel Russia Today Says France Operation Closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
US News and World Report
Germany and France Vow Support for Ukraine, Including Military
PARIS (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
US News and World Report
Burkina Military Govt Demands Departure of French Troops - National Television
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military government has demanded the departure of French troops stationed in the country, the West African nation's national television reported on Saturday, citing a local news agency. A spokesman for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the...
US News and World Report
Hundreds Join Anti-France Protest in Burkina Faso Capital
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Hundreds demonstrated against France in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Friday, the latest expression of growing anti-French sentiment in the insurgent-hit West African country. Hundreds gathered in central Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to "get out". Some set...
US News and World Report
Russia Increases Shelling in Regions Outside Ukraine's Donbas - Officials
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia increased shelling of Ukraine's eastern regions outside the main front line in the Donbas industrial area, officials from the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions said on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry said a recent offensive had put its army's units in more advantageous positions along the Zaporizhzhia...
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: the Call for German-Made Leopard Tanks
(Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, speaking days after Western allies dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks. WEAPONS. * Britain still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with the German-made tanks that Kyiv says it needs in...
US News and World Report
Mexican Central Banker Says 'It Is Clear' Economy Is Slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America's second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from October in...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Key Takeaways From the World Economic Forum
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious...
