Citi Partners with Eastside Golf, The Game's Disruptive Force

Citi partners with Eastside Golf, the disruptors of golf's status quo who are enticing a more diverse audience to the sport.

Eastside Golf founder Olajuwon Ajanaku and co-founder Earl Cooper are Morehouse Men set on disrupting golf's status quo. Their infusion of new designs with a modern urban appeal has captivated golf fanatics and garnered attention from investing partners like Citi .

Eastside Golf's founder Olajuwon Ajanaku and co-founder Earl Cooper. Credit: Eastside Golf

"Inspiring the next generation of young Black golfers and reinforcing the power of diversity is something we're passionate about," Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper noted to HBCU Legends. "We're grateful a brand like Citi has helped elevate our platform to tell our story and promote accessibility in golf."

In the spirit of Citi's Action for Racial Equity initiative, it has invested in Eastside Golf who are enticing a more diverse audience to the sport. "At Citi, we know that HBCUs are rich with culture and diversity and full of future leaders who are looking to make an impact in the communities they serve," said Michelle Thornhill, Citi's Director of U.S. Community Relations. "We look forward to continued investments with HBCUs and black entrepreneurs, like Earl and Olajuwon, as well as finding more meaningful engagement opportunities in the future."

The East Atlanta golf brand co-founders are pioneers and influencers. Notably, they have impacted golf fashion and set trends with an unparalleled unique style that is wildly popular in golfing circles.

"To change the culture in one organization is a process and a difficult thing to do. To change culture across a nation as a sport, that's a big lift," Dr. Michael Cooper, Gold Diversity & Inclusion Activist, said of Eastside Golf's cofounders Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper.

The Eastside brand receives requests from sports greats to hip-hop legends worldwide to help outfit their game on golf courses for events or casual play.

"We got to diversify it [golf] and make it for everybody," Ajanku said.

As Ajanaku walked through the convention, his clever logo caught the attention of PGA power brokers. As a result, Citi and other brands are investing in Eastside Golf's story, vision, and message.

"We continue to use our partnerships in sports and entertainment to address changes that need to be made more accessible and inclusive," Ryan Djabbarah, Citi's Head of Sponsorships, cited. Entertainment & Experiential. "We're excited to work with Eastside Golf, and other black-owned golf brands focused on making the game more accessible to minorities and leading with purpose."

Citi identifies Eastside as one of the black-owned businesses that will continue to grow in golf. The compelling story of Anjanaku and Cooper will have its place in golf's history books. Until then, expect these Eastside Golf brothers to be the change agents golf desperately needs.

