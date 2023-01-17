ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Who is the Herald-Times athlete of the week for Jan. 9-14?

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxLPT_0kHnO23c00

The voting pool for Bloomington North swimmer Jay Stewart was too deep for the competition last week as the sophomore drew 49.3% of the votes (23,701) to win our last poll, topping South swimmer David Kovacs (25.9%) and Edgewood basketball player Kam Ranard (20.3%).

Here are the nominees for last week's top performance. Reminded you can vote as much as you like until Thursday at noon:

Drew Chandler, South wrestling

The senior picked up his first Conference Indiana title at Southport on Saturday. Chandler (14-7) opened with a pin in 49 seconds of North's Braden Gilliland, then a forfeit in the semis. He wasted little time in the title match, pinning Terre Haute South's Brandon Freeman in just 55 seconds.

Landon Clement, Edgewood wrestling

Junior became a first-time Western Indiana Conference champ. Clement (18-7) won his opener by pin and then took his semifinal when his opponent was DQ'd. He then won a 7-4 decision over Cooper Robinson of Greencastle in the final, getting a takedown and nearfall in the first minute for a 5-0 lead. Clement was third in the same event last year.

Cael Hickok, North wrestling

Junior won his first Conference Indiana title, doing so at 160 pounds. Hickok (23-7) won his semifinal 16-13 over Jorge Franco of Terre Haute South, leading just 13-11 in the third before getting and escape and takedown with 45 seconds left and hanging on. Then he took care of Columbus North's Liam Phillips with a 9-1 major. Hickok was a runner-up last year.

Carson Huttenlocker, Edgewood boys' basketball

Sophomore guard had a heck of a week off the bench for the Mustangs, who have won five in a row. Had a game high 14 points, going 4-of-5 from the arc, in a 52-49 win over rival Owen Valley. Then on Saturday, again led the Mustangs in scoring with 12 points (going 4 of 10 on 3s), including the game-winning 3 at the buzzer off a feed from Kam Ranard in a 41-39 win at Greencastle.

Reagan Martin, Owen Valley girls' basketball

Had a huge week to help the Patriots go 3-0. Had 20 points, with five 3s, seven rebounds and six blocks in a 46-18 win at Clay City on Monday. Then had 19 points, with two more 3s that helped her break the school's single season record with 60, and 10 rebounds in a 39-28 win at Edgewood. Then she finished up her week pouring in 31 points in a 54-35 win over South Putnam.

Karen Tabbal, North girls' swimming

Had a big day in the Counsilman Classic vs. Bloomington South, winning the 50 freestyle (25.24) and then an off event for her, the 100 butterfly, in 1:03.42. Finished up with a 24.94 anchor for the winning 200 free relay and had a 55.11 leadoff leg for the winning 400 free relay.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shelbycountypost.com

Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday

The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville graduate hits half-court shot at IU game

Megan Eads made 88 three-pointers during her Shelbyville High School career. The “3” she made Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington came with a $1,000 prize. The 2021 SHS graduate who attends Indiana University was selected earlier in the week by an intern in the IU...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Teri Moren breaks record for most wins as Indiana women's basketball coach

Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren became the school’s all-time winningest coach on Wednesday night. Moren won her 189th game at IU, a 83-72 victory at No. 21 Illinois, and she did it in just her ninth season in Bloomington. With the win, she surpassed Jim Izard, who coached the program for 12 seasons.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thechampaignroom.com

‘Big for all of us’: Illini look to keep streak alive vs. IU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Riding a four-game Big Ten winning streak, the Illini now are now above .500 heading into Thursday’s massive game against the Indiana Hoosiers. “We did a much better job on the boards [against Minnesota], that will be huge for [Thursday’s] game,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “The Hoosiers do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates rehab work for Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson

Mike Woodson is still without a couple of key pieces for Indiana. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he expects them to return any time soon. Xavier Johnson was injured in the loss to Kansas and has not been back since. Meanwhile, Race Thompson was injured during a loss to Iowa and is also sidelined.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
AVON, IN
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain returns to the Hoosier State on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS – After a brief hiatus of just one day, rainy weather will return to Central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. An active weather pattern keeps ample rain chances in our future, and we’ll kick things off with a round of rain on Wednesday. The day will begin fairly quiet and mild however. Temps will begin at least 10 degrees above average in the 30-35 range and a partly sunny sky will greet us. Warming will be steady, but slow through the day as clouds increase. Rain will begin entering the state in the mid afternoon across Southwestern Indiana and continue to spread north over the next few hours. Most locations will see rain fall between the late afternoon or early evening through most of the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s, but it’s likely that we continue warming overnight.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm

On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Souder

Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Man with gunshot wound found dead along I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man with a gunshot wound was found Thursday morning along southbound I-65 north of the Franklin exit, Indiana State Police said. The man was found near the 91.3-mile marker, approximately 2 miles north of the exit for State Road 44, state police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.
FRANKLIN, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy