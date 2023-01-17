Who is the Herald-Times athlete of the week for Jan. 9-14?

The voting pool for Bloomington North swimmer Jay Stewart was too deep for the competition last week as the sophomore drew 49.3% of the votes (23,701) to win our last poll, topping South swimmer David Kovacs (25.9%) and Edgewood basketball player Kam Ranard (20.3%).

Here are the nominees for last week's top performance. Reminded you can vote as much as you like until Thursday at noon:

Drew Chandler, South wrestling

The senior picked up his first Conference Indiana title at Southport on Saturday. Chandler (14-7) opened with a pin in 49 seconds of North's Braden Gilliland, then a forfeit in the semis. He wasted little time in the title match, pinning Terre Haute South's Brandon Freeman in just 55 seconds.

Landon Clement, Edgewood wrestling

Junior became a first-time Western Indiana Conference champ. Clement (18-7) won his opener by pin and then took his semifinal when his opponent was DQ'd. He then won a 7-4 decision over Cooper Robinson of Greencastle in the final, getting a takedown and nearfall in the first minute for a 5-0 lead. Clement was third in the same event last year.

Cael Hickok, North wrestling

Junior won his first Conference Indiana title, doing so at 160 pounds. Hickok (23-7) won his semifinal 16-13 over Jorge Franco of Terre Haute South, leading just 13-11 in the third before getting and escape and takedown with 45 seconds left and hanging on. Then he took care of Columbus North's Liam Phillips with a 9-1 major. Hickok was a runner-up last year.

Carson Huttenlocker, Edgewood boys' basketball

Sophomore guard had a heck of a week off the bench for the Mustangs, who have won five in a row. Had a game high 14 points, going 4-of-5 from the arc, in a 52-49 win over rival Owen Valley. Then on Saturday, again led the Mustangs in scoring with 12 points (going 4 of 10 on 3s), including the game-winning 3 at the buzzer off a feed from Kam Ranard in a 41-39 win at Greencastle.

Reagan Martin, Owen Valley girls' basketball

Had a huge week to help the Patriots go 3-0. Had 20 points, with five 3s, seven rebounds and six blocks in a 46-18 win at Clay City on Monday. Then had 19 points, with two more 3s that helped her break the school's single season record with 60, and 10 rebounds in a 39-28 win at Edgewood. Then she finished up her week pouring in 31 points in a 54-35 win over South Putnam.

Karen Tabbal, North girls' swimming

Had a big day in the Counsilman Classic vs. Bloomington South, winning the 50 freestyle (25.24) and then an off event for her, the 100 butterfly, in 1:03.42. Finished up with a 24.94 anchor for the winning 200 free relay and had a 55.11 leadoff leg for the winning 400 free relay.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.