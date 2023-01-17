ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Snowstorm closures: CSU, Poudre, Thompson, Weld RE-4 school districts call snow day

By Kelly Lyell, Miles Blumhardt and Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 5 days ago

Colorado State University is closed and all operations cancelled Wednesday, according to a university news release.

The school made the call shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

All in-person, hybrid and remote classes and operations (meetings, work functions) are closed or canceled for all Larimer County campuses.

CSU employees with essential or emergency duties should coordinate with their supervisors or directors to determine their work status.

The release said unless required to be on a campus, people should not report to university grounds. Parked cars (other than those in designated residence hall lots) on campuses during and immediately after storms make it difficult for facilities crews to clear snow from parking lots and streets.

For more information about weather related decisions and how they are communicated, see https://source.colostate.edu/university-guidelines-weather-closure/ .

Wednesday updates: Snow prompts road closures in Colorado, Fort Collins on accident alert

Poudre, Thompson and Weld RE-4 closed Wednesday

Poudre, Thompson and Weld RE-4 school districts made their decisions early to close schools for snow days Wednesday, Jan. 18, based on forecasts calling for up to a foot of snow and potentially dangerous travel conditions.

Poudre and Thompson school districts announced their decisions just after noon Tuesday, cancelling classes at all schools, as well as after-school activities and athletics on Wednesday.

Weld RE-4 did the same just before 3 p.m.

After-school activities and athletics Tuesday will go on as scheduled, all three districts said, with the exception of those at Windsor Charter Academy, which had already been canceled, a district spokesperson said.

After-school activities and athletics scheduled for PSD schools on Tuesday will still be permitted to take place “as of now,” the district wrote in the email, “unless otherwise communicated by your school, coach or activity sponsor.” Parents and guardians, they noted, can always choose to keep their students at home.

In emails sent to parents and staff, all three local school districts noted that Wednesday will be a true snow day and not a remote learning day.

The PSD cancellation applies to all neighborhood and choice schools, the district wrote in the email, as well as its AlphaBest before- and after-school programs. Weld RE-4 also canceled its AlphaBest programs for Wednesday.

Front Range Community College is closing its campuses Wednesday and shifting to remote work for employees and instruction for students, a spokesperson said in an email Tuesday evening.

From the archives: Here's which Fort Collins streets will be plowed first when it snows (and other snow tips)

Here are other cancellations, closures and delays in the Larimer County area:

City of Fort Collins will operate on delayed start Wednesday. All buildings and facilities will open at 10 a.m. Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual, and Transfort will operate on a regular schedule though delays are possible. Recreation programs originally scheduled before 10 a.m. will be canceled or rescheduled; look for communication from recreation staff.

The city of Loveland will operate on a weather delay Wednesday and facilities will open at 10 a.m. Emergency services are operating as normal, including shelters.

Larimer County Court and the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office will be closed Wednesday. Other Larimer County offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, the county announced shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Open houses PSD had scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday for parents and the public to review finalists for the district’s new reading curriculum have also been postponed. The session planned for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Fossil Ridge High School, 5400 Ziegler Road, will still take place as scheduled, a district spokesperson said. The session at Rocky Mountain High School, 1300 W. Swallow Road, has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, while the session at Eyestone Elementary School, 4000 Wilson Ave., in Wellington, was rescheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Thompson School District announced that its Board of Education meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday would be held virtually and available on the district’s YouTube channel.

Weld County government offices will be closed Wednesday. State government offices will also be closed, though "state facilities essential to public health and safety" will operate as usual.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Snowstorm closures: CSU, Poudre, Thompson, Weld RE-4 school districts call snow day

