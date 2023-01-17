ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not be headed for a divorce after all

By Pat Yasinskas
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ea9Gq_0kHnNnIb00

TAMPA — Heading into Monday night’s playoff game against Dallas and all throughout it, it seemed like the stage was set for Tom Brady to establish some sort of unofficial record by going through his second divorce in less than three months.

He would leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and jump to the Raiders, 49ers, Dolphins or Titans. Much like his marriage to model Gisele Bunchden that ended Oct. 28, his three-year union with the Bucs had served its purpose. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in Brady’s first season. They were upset in the 2021 playoffs, losing to the Rams in the NFC divisional round, and took a huge step back this season, going 8-9 (the first losing record of Brady’s career).

Throw in the humiliation of Monday’s 31-14 home playoff loss to the Cowboys and it seemed like the shelf life of Brady with the Bucs had expired and both sides would seek other partners.

Dolphins nailed for tampering: Dolphins lose first-round pick, Stephen Ross fined $1.5M, for Tom Brady tampering

Dolphins vs. Brady: Dolphins defense frustrates Tom Brady, who was silent on tampering and everything else | Schad

Dolphins and Tua: Dolphins GM Chris Grier says Tua Tagovailoa is not more susceptible to concussions

But maybe, just maybe, the 45-year-old quarterback isn’t done with the Bucs just yet. Look beyond the obvious. There’s one scenario out there that comes with lots of logic that hasn’t been brought up before. So, let’s start the rumor mill.

Remember last offseason when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? The Dolphins were sloppy about it and the team and owner Stephen Ross got a slap on the wrist from the NFL for tampering.

Maybe the Brady/Payton pairing finally could happen in another Florida city a year later. There wouldn’t be as many hoops to jump through and things wouldn’t be as complicated as what the Dolphins faced.  There’s a clear path for the Bucs, Brady and Payton to make it happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jv4y_0kHnNnIb00

Sure, there’s the matter of compensation to New Orleans because Payton technically had time left on his contract when he “retired’’ after the 2021 season. Payton is the hottest coach on the market right now and that’s mainly because he’s the best coach on the market right now and he’s being pursued by the Panthers, Broncos, Cardinals and Texans.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd, Payton said that New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis is making it clear to all potential suitors that the price for compensation will be a mid- to late-first-round draft pick.

To some, that might sound steep. But, if history is any indicator, the Bucs, who will have a pick that fits that description, might view that price tag as a bargain. Heck, they might even throw in a little extra to get the Saints to allow Payton to go to an NFC South rival.

Glazers already pulled blockbuster coach deal

The Bucs are owned by the Glazer family, which has deep ties to the Palm Beach community. The Glazers prefer to stay out of the spotlight. But, when it comes to running the Bucs, they haven’t been afraid to secretly make blockbuster deals – including a famous one for a coach.

Back in 2002, Bryan and Joel Glazer worked out a deal with Raiders owner Al Davis for coach Jon Gruden. In exchange, the Bucs gave two first-round picks and two second-round picks and $8 million to the Raiders. It was all worthwhile because Gruden won a Super Bowl in his first year with the Bucs.

If the matter of compensation for Payton is resolved, everything else could happen quickly. Yeah, the Bucs currently have coach Todd Bowles in place, but that’s no big deal. When Brady ended his 40-day retirement last year, part of the deal was to push coach Bruce Arians into an undefined front-office role that wound up looking more like the witness protection program.

Arians carried a lot more weight (literally and figuratively) than Bowles does. Bowles easily could end up being the goat for this season. Brady could continue being the GOAT with an offensive mastermind like Payton.

Drew Brees and Payton did fantastic things together in New Orleans and a lot of people forget that came despite Brees having some limitations. Brees injured his shoulder while playing for the San Diego Chargers early in his career and never fully regained his arm strength. When Brees left the Chargers as a free agent, the Dolphins and Saints were the only teams interested.

Both brought him in for a look by their medical staffs. Miami’s doctors advised that it was best to stay clear of Brees. Payton, who was rebuilding a team in a city devastated by Hurricane Katrina, took a leap of faith on Brees. The coach worked around Brees’ limitations and the Saints had a spectacular offense.

Even at his advanced age, Brady has a much stronger arm than Brees ever did while setting records in New Orleans. The possibilities for Brady and Payton (throw in receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as well) could be endless.

Brady's other NFL options dwindling

When you contrast Brady’s other potential options with a pairing with Payton in Tampa, there really is no comparison. Doors already may be shut in Miami – where the Dolphins are saying they will stick with Tua Tagovailoa as their starter – and San Francisco – where Brock Purdy is looking like the second coming of Joe Montana.

That basically leaves Tennessee and Las Vegas. The Titans clearly know that former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t the answer. But they’re headed for rebuilding mode and why would someone like Brady want a situation like that?

Brady has deep ties to Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels from their time together in New England. But the Raiders were 6-11 this season and they’re much more than one player away from being a Super Bowl contender.

That begs one question: Are the current Bucs a Super Bowl contender? No, this isn’t 2020 when they clearly were a quarterback away. They are flawed in several areas, most notably the offensive line.

But give general manager Jason Licht an offseason to patch the holes and put Brady and Payton together. Payton and Brady each have big egos and that’s not a bad thing. Brady wants an eighth Super Bowl title and Payton wants his second. They could see joining forces in Tampa Bay as the best way to realize their goals.

They just might be right. Brady’s best option might be staying in his marriage to the Bucs, after all.

Pat Yasinskas is a Tampa-based freelance writer. He has covered the NFL for The Tampa Tribune, The Charlotte Observer and ESPN.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not be headed for a divorce after all

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Yardbarker

Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers

For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys' Plan At Kicker Moving Forward

Aside from Brett Maher, everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas dominated to earn its first road playoff win in three decades. However, the kicker provided an unusual subplot by missing four extra-point attempts. Following ...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision

Mike Tomlin made a big coaching decision Wednesday. The Steelers’ head coach is retaining Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he is expected to return in 2023, per sources https://t.co/aF3nnZsgLk — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich after playoff exit

Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich, 43, who also won a Super Bowl as a backup QB with the Pittsburgh Steelers, helped lead Tampa Bay to its second title in franchise history in 2021. Two years later, Leftwich...
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Bucs Expected To Make Changes To Offensive Coaching Staff

As Pewter Report has previously reported, the Bucs are expected to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich following the team’s 31-14 home loss to the Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. As it has through much of the 2022 season, Leftwich’s offense stalled throughout the night, falling behind 18-0 at halftime and trailing 24-0 in the third quarter.
TAMPA, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy