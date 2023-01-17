ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Central El Paso roadway shooting

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRt0F_0kHnNisy00

A vehicle was hit by gunfire during a roadway shooting early Tuesday on a street next to Interstate 10 in Central El Paso, police said.

The shooting occurred about 2:15 a.m. when a vehicle was hit by gunshots in the 3500 block of Gateway West Boulevard near Copia Street near historic Concordia Cemetery, a police spokesman, said.

The shooting wasn't reported until about 2:50 a.m. when two men, both 19, showed up with minor injuries at the Westside Regional Command Center, 4801 Osborne Drive, police said.

Crime:Car smuggling 9 migrants forced off road, crashes in South-Central El Paso chase

An investigation continues after officers found undisclosed evidence in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information on the Gateway West shooting may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Gun violence:Family's SUV hit by gunfire in second road-rage shooting in West El Paso

Comments / 3

biggyjim
2d ago

😂 undisclosed evidence. What they really mean is they found evidence inside that car that pulled up to the command center to file a report.. sounds like some people got themselves in a jam and wanted the police to get them out of it as usual. And to drive to the west side command? 😂 sounds like some punk west side people lurking in those parts of Central/ Northeast that you shouldn’t be.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso

UPDATE: (5:27 a.m.) -- Special traffic investigators are now investigating a pedestrian accident that took place along Dyer early Thursday morning. El Paso Police confirm one person has died. It's unclear if any arrests have been made. Fire dispatchers told ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear if that The post El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market store in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver reportedly drove her vehicle into a Valley Super Market store Thursday, located on 850 Resler Dr. in West El Paso. The incident was reported around eleven Thursday morning. Employees say they heard a loud noise; however, they did not expect to see a vehicle crashed inside the building. […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Van comes to rest on top of two cars in El Paso parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in central El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in central El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA

Texas DPS investigating crash in central El Paso

UPDATE: (9:38 a.m.) -- A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed with ABC-7 there were 10 people inside the car at the time of the crash, nine of whom were migrants. The driver of the car that crashed was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
EL PASO, TX
easttexasradio.com

No Death Penalty For El Paso Massacre Suspect

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing dozens of people in a racially motivated attack at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. Instead, the state is charging 24-year-old Patrick Crusius in the mass shooting that left dozens wounded and killed 23 people. Crusius told police that he drove from Collin County to El Paso, targeting Mexicans. His trial starts in January 2024.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- Messages of condolences continue to pour in for a veteran who took his life after a visit to the El Paso VA Medical Center. A Go-fundme page has identified the victim as Rob Renz. It says, "Renz has left an immediate hole in his circle of loved ones and The post El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists

UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who had led the department for almost 15 years, died Tuesday. Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced his death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. “It is with heavy heart that we share this sad news that our beloved leader...
EL PASO, TX
dallasexpress.com

No Death Penalty for Alleged Walmart Shooter

Federal prosecutors will not ask for the death penalty in the case of a man who allegedly killed 23 people and injured many others at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. The prosecution claims that Patrick Wood Crusius drove for 11 hours from his home in Allen, near Dallas, to El Paso, on the U.S.-Mexico border, on August 3, 2019. He then allegedly used an AK-47 rifle to shoot people in a Walmart.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy