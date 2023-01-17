ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Wrestling: Somerville, Bound Brook programs on rise, gain experience in Jamboree

By Andy Mendlowitz, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
SOMERVILLE – Last year at this time, Bound Brook’s Lennix Horsburgh was wrestling at a high-level as a returning region champion and state placewinner, while Somerville’s Eva Herrera didn’t wear a singlet. Rather, her mat experience consisted of videotaping her brother’s matches.

Sunday, each went 3-0 at the Lady Pioneer Jamboree at Somerville High School. The second annual event featured over 40 schools and had around 200 competitors sans a tournament format.

Coaches submitted their wrestlers’ accomplishments and organizers matched up opponents based on their skill and experience level – which equally benefitted elite competitors seeking a challenge and newcomers still learning technique.

Win-win.

“I spent six hours yesterday making sure we had all the right pairings,” said Nick Accetta, the Somerville coach who helped run the event. “It took a lot of time. There were a lot of scratches. It was fun. It was a lot of fun. … Everyone’s involved the whole time instead of going 0-1 or 0-2.”

In the marquee match, Easton (Pa.)’s Aubre Krazer – who earned freestyle All-American status over the summer in the junior nationals and under-16 tournaments in Fargo, North Dakota – edged Bloomfield’s three-time state champion Kira Pipkins 5-3 in SV after she escaped in the closing seconds.

Pipkins, the state champ last year at 120, earlier defeated last year’s 126-pound state champion Maya Hemo of Cherry Hill East, 10-0, and the runner-up in Boonton’s Julia Fongaro, 6-2.

Before she left, Pipkins walked up to Accetta, shook his hand and said, “Thank you so much.”

Here’s a look at the fledgling Bound Brook and Somerville programs.

Bound Brook’s wrestling sisterhood

Horsburgh also had a tough opponent in Northern Highland’s Amanda Connors, who placed third in the state last season at 132. On Dec. 30 in the final of the EB Lady Bear Invitational at 114, Horsburgh took down Connors early, but the Northern Highlands wrestler got a reversal and a fall in 1:12.

With many rematches, competitors circle the date on the calendar and train with the opponent in mind.

Bound Brook coach Manny Kakas, though, didn’t tell Horsburgh until moments before the bout – despite her bugging him.

“I try to not have her worry about who she’s wrestling,” said Kakas, who is in his first season as Bound Brook’s head coach after leading the middle school team for about 10 years. “Just have her wrestle the best way she can. Have her wrestle her way.”

That Horsburgh did. She remained calm when Connors opened a 5-0 lead in the first period. Horsburgh chose top in the second period and got a reversal that led to the fall.

“That was really important for us to be composed in that match,” Kakas said, “and catch her mistakes which we did.”

Horsburgh said, “I think I took more of an aggressive approach at it. I knew that I couldn’t be scared because if I’m scared, I tend to make mistakes.”

At the Jamboree, Horsburgh added two pins to improve to 12-1 for the season, which includes a championship at the Elizabeth Lady Minuteman Classic.

Horsburgh has won two NJSIAA North Region titles at 114 and placed fourth and fifth in the state. While this season she’s exclusively competing against girls, she made history last winter by being the first girl to place in the Somerset County Tournament. She went 3-2 en route to a fourth-place finish.

Horsburgh has another first this season – teammates. She was the lone Bound Brook girl wrestler the last two seasons. Now, she’s joined by freshmen Kiara Chac (107) and Kylie Gianotto (114), who both have shown potential.

Chac, sporting a bandage over the bridge of her nose, went 3-0 on the day. Kakas said, “She’s a warrior out there. She wrestles hard every time. She just needs more experience with the sport. She’s getting it.”

Same with Gianotto and Horsburgh could see their development from the start of the season. Just as important, Horsburgh is thrilled with having teammates and the camaraderie among the three.

“It’s like being an older sister,” Horsburgh said. “Even the coaches joke about it all the time. … It’s nice to have some girls now because it’s not just me. It’s not like you go to a girls tournament and it’s just me in the bus. Now I have two other people that I can go with. I have two people that I can warm up with. I have two people I could talk with while I’m at matches and I have just two people that follow me around and cheer me on and I can cheer them on.”

Somerville on the rise

While last year Somerville had talent with its two wrestlers, the girls program has now tripled its roster size. In 2021-22, then-sophomore Valarie Maldonado placed in the state tournament for the second-straight time, and then-freshman Emme Hoarle qualified for the state tournament.

Word spread and the team added four members in senior Eva Herrera, junior Keira Nocella, sophomore Sydnie Van Ness and freshman Anshul Kumar.

The Pioneers are able to wrestle dual meets and are getting buzz in the school. Last Friday, they earned their first program win in their first home match with a 24-18 victory over Raritan. Hoarle and Maldonado have been mentors to the newcomers.

“They’ve been phenomenal,” said Accetta, a former standout at Bound Brook. “They spend time with them. They cheer them up. They hype them up. They do what whatever they got to do on the sidelines that I don’t know that they’re doing. Everything behind the scenes. They’re doing a great job.”

Hoarle, the team captain as a sophomore, has noticed their progression.

“The first couple of weeks they didn’t really know what they were doing, so we were helping them during practice and just teaching them the basics to really help the team succeed,” Hoarle said. “Today, everyone did so well. They were working so much harder and I’m very proud of the girls. I think it’s a great environment. The girls stick together and we encourage one another and definitely it’s great.”

Herrera was familiar with the sport. Her older brother Owen, who graduated last year, wrestled for Somerville and her brother in middle school also wrestles. She’s gone to – and filmed – plenty of matches through the years.

Still, she said she didn’t consider wrestling herself. However, Herrera attended last year’s Jamboree as a fan and watching her peers compete just hit a little different.

“I loved it,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is actually like really cool to watch.’ I knew the sport, but watching girls wrestle was like a new whole world, basically.”

Herrera received encouragement from her family, and spoke with the two veterans on the girls team. She decided in the fall to try it.

“I was like, yeah, I’m just going to wrestle,” she recalled. “It was like a slow start at first. I feel like since I watched it so much, I felt like I knew it. So, it just kind of worked its way towards me. I was like, ‘Oh, I think I know what I’m doing.'

“Of course, I have the rookie moves where I accidentally lock hands too much or maybe I do a full nelson, but I’m working my way there.”

Everyone helps each other.

“We all scream like crazy for each other’s matches,” Herrera said. “We’re always pushing each other in practices, saying, ‘You got it. Work harder.’ For the match, ‘We’re like, 'Oh you can do this. You can do this.’ It’s a giant supportive system.”

So, since she's been competing for a few months, is wrestling what you thought it would be like?

“It’s like 10 times better,” Herrera said. “I mean, the workouts are very hard. The conditioning sucks, but just like the whole aspect of it is amazing. The people. The energy into it. Like how you feel after certain matches. That type of energy.”

And what does her family think?

"They love it," Herrera said. "My dad thinks I got powerful and my mom loves it because she get to do my hair all the time. My brothers think it’s cool that their sister wrestles.”

