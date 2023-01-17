ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Filing begins Wednesday for three city of Abilene offices

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Filing for the May 5 city election begins Wednesday and continues through Feb. 7.

Up for election this year are Places 3 and 4, and mayor.

Two-term mayor and former council member Anthony Williams has indicated that he is not seeking re-election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dpU9_0kHnNFU100

Place 4 Councilman Weldon Hurt previously announced his intention to run for mayor and has scheduled an announcement for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Recently, Abilene real estate agent and Mosaic Church assistant pastor Ryan Goodwin announced plans to also seek the mayor's position.

Scott Beard, who pastors Fountaingate Fellowship, has indicated that he will run for Place 4. Also previously announcing his intention to seek Place 4 was Brian Yates, retired from the Air Force.

Two-time Place 3 Councilwoman Donna Albus is not seeking the Place 3 seat.

Go to the city of Abilene website for qualifications.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Filing begins Wednesday for three city of Abilene offices

