Ja Morant jokes about being drug-tested by NBA after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Suns

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Ja Morant's slowly learning the perks of being a rising superstar means getting subjected to things more often than his peers. That includes random drug tests by the NBA.

On Tuesday, Morant went on Twitter to say he was tested that morning after the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Phoenix Suns. He added that he had been tested close to six times this season before that.

"been drug tested like 6 times this season . walked in the arena & found out i got another one today," Morant tweeted, adding three emojis for effect.

GIANNOTTO:Memphis Grizzlies made a 10-game win streak look routine. What does it mean?

MLK SYMPOSIUM:Eddie George says support for Damar Hamlin shows power of Dr. King's dream of love, unity

Morant had 29 points in Monday's game, including 12 points in the third quarter. The Grizzlies are also on a 10-game win streak, currently the longest in the NBA.

According to the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, players can be subject to four random drug tests during the season and twice during the offseason. Morant's not even the first star this season to talk or joke about being it.

Earlier this month, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell said on Twitter that he and teammate Robin Lopez were drug tested the morning after he scored a career-high 71 points on Jan. 2. The Cavaliers face the Grizzlies Wednesday at FedExForum although Mitchell's status is questionable after a groin injury Monday.

It's just another sign that as Morant's star grows and he does more ridiculous feats on the court, he'll probably face some extra visitors making sure it's not added by anything besides his otherworldly athleticism.

