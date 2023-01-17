ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery man gets 15-year federal sentence in carjacking case

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
A 33-year-old Montgomery man will serve more than 15 years in federal prison for carjacking and using a firearm.

District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. sentenced Steven Michael Wehr to his prison time and also ordered Wehr to serve five years of supervised release.

The crime happened Feb. 8, 2022, when the victim, who is an employee of the Jackson Hospital Urgent Care Clinic on Pine Street, arrived at work. Wehr approached her car and held a gun against her window, according to a statement released by the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Wehr ordered the victim to open the door. She opened the door and then tried to flee, but Wehr pushed her back into the car and began driving with her in the passenger seat.

As Wehr drove the car along Mulberry Street, the victim jumped out of the moving vehicle, causing Wehr to crash into a pillar. The victim did not sustain any major injuries.

Police later found the car abandoned in the area of McGehee Road and Hermitage Drive. According to the statement, officers were able to match Wehr's fingerprints to those on the car.

Huffaker also noted that at the time of the carjacking, Wehr was on probation for two state convictions of carjacking. In 2016, Wehr carjacked two separate vehicles, shooting into the cars each time. One victim was shot in the back.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

Wetumpka Herald

Law enforcement search for fugitive

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Wheeler, 30. According to a CrimeStoppers release, Wheeler, 30 is Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. “Wheeler is wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence third degree criminal...
AL.com

Suspect jailed on murder charge in Montgomery man’s death

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of a 25-year-old Montgomery man last week, police said. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by the Montgomery police SWAT team and jailed at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond, said Capt. Saba Coleman of Montgomery police.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 1 to Jan. 16

• Domestic violence was reported on Hollowood Lane. Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Chapel Lakes Lane. • Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 1. • Reckless endangerment and discharging a weapon inside the city limits was reported on Marshall...
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Murder in Narrow Lane Road Shooting

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Narrow Lane Road. Police say they have charged 29-year-old Brandon Taylor of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver of Montgomery. Tolliver was shot in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eleven years after the discovery of her skull and bones, Opelika police have finally identified a little girl known only as Baby Jane Doe. On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced it had worked with a DNA company, Othram Labs, to produce a comprehensive DNA profile identifying Baby Jane Doe.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Weekend shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

One man is dead, and another is jailed following a weekend shooting in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue on a report of a person shot. Lewis Woodall, 58, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Little Bit of Texas death under investigation

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
WETUMPKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Wetumpka Investigators await Autopsy Results after Death of Chris Teeter

While the Wetumpka Police Department awaits findings from an autopsy regarding a death in the parking lot of Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas Saturday morning, a Celebration of Life has been announced for the deceased. Christopher Teeter, 50, of Hope Hull had left the bar after midnight Saturday morning....
WETUMPKA, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
CALERA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Terrell Means sworn in as Lowndes County Coroner

Terrell Means took the oath of office for his second term as Lowndes County Coroner at a ceremony Friday at the Southview Worship Center in Hayneville. District Judge Adrian Johnson administered the oath to Means and noted how the Coroner-elect had served the office well during his first term. “Terrell...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
AUBURN, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

