Montgomery man gets 15-year federal sentence in carjacking case

A 33-year-old Montgomery man will serve more than 15 years in federal prison for carjacking and using a firearm.

District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. sentenced Steven Michael Wehr to his prison time and also ordered Wehr to serve five years of supervised release.

The crime happened Feb. 8, 2022, when the victim, who is an employee of the Jackson Hospital Urgent Care Clinic on Pine Street, arrived at work. Wehr approached her car and held a gun against her window, according to a statement released by the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Wehr ordered the victim to open the door. She opened the door and then tried to flee, but Wehr pushed her back into the car and began driving with her in the passenger seat.

As Wehr drove the car along Mulberry Street, the victim jumped out of the moving vehicle, causing Wehr to crash into a pillar. The victim did not sustain any major injuries.

Police later found the car abandoned in the area of McGehee Road and Hermitage Drive. According to the statement, officers were able to match Wehr's fingerprints to those on the car.

Huffaker also noted that at the time of the carjacking, Wehr was on probation for two state convictions of carjacking. In 2016, Wehr carjacked two separate vehicles, shooting into the cars each time. One victim was shot in the back.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.