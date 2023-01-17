Temperatures dropped just enough overnight for a few hours of wet snow to fall in the metro, and stick on grassy surfaces. Roadways this morning are just fine. A slushy spot or two will be possible, with the more snow-covered roads staying across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri. We have developed a bit of dense fog out there, so allow a few extra minutes if you have to get out early. Any snow on your cars will be heavy and wet. Our latest system is far to the east, but we should still hold on to cloud coverage during the day. Afternoon highs will be hovering in the mid-30s, so expect some of the snow to melt. Roadways could stay wet even into the afternoon.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO