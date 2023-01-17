Read full article on original website
Kansas City gas prices up 18 cents in a week
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices continue to climb, as the average cost rose 18 cents in the past week. Local gas prices are now over 41 cents more expensive than they were last month. The average price of a gallon of gas in the metro stands at $3. That amount, though, is still 11.3 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that monitors and analyzes gas prices from around the country.
FORECAST: Wintery mess continues on Saturday evening, higher snow totals north of the metro
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Our wintry mess continues through Saturday evening. Temperatures eventually cool enough for a transition to mostly wet snow across the area. The higher totals will remain across far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Depending on when exactly our temperatures fall below freezing, we could see minor accumulations in the metro. I am not expecting more than a dusting, mainly on grassy surfaces, with a few slick spots on area roadways.
FORECAST: Expect wet roads Sunday, snow to melt from grassy surfaces
Temperatures dropped just enough overnight for a few hours of wet snow to fall in the metro, and stick on grassy surfaces. Roadways this morning are just fine. A slushy spot or two will be possible, with the more snow-covered roads staying across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri. We have developed a bit of dense fog out there, so allow a few extra minutes if you have to get out early. Any snow on your cars will be heavy and wet. Our latest system is far to the east, but we should still hold on to cloud coverage during the day. Afternoon highs will be hovering in the mid-30s, so expect some of the snow to melt. Roadways could stay wet even into the afternoon.
