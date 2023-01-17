ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hal's St. Paddy's Day Parade celebrates '40 Years of All That Jazz.' Grand Marshal fits bill

By Ed Inman
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
One of downtown Jackson’s most celebrated annual outdoor events, Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival, will be held Saturday, March 25, this year under the theme “40 Years of All That Jazz.”

The event, which returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brings about 70,000 people to downtown Jackson annually.

Parade-founder Malcolm White on Tuesday announced that Jackson-native Cassandra Wilson, a two-time Grammy winner and renowned jazz singer, songwriter and producer, will serve as the parade’s 2023 Grand Marshal.

“She is local and she is legendary,” White said of Wilson’s selection.

The daughter of the late Herman Fowlkes Jr., a renowned guitarist, bassist and music teacher, Wilson has released 19 solo albums and has performed with others on dozens more.

In 1997 she won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance on her album “New Moon Daughter” and in 2009 won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album titled “Loverly.”

In 2020 she was awarded an honorary doctorate in Music from the Berklee College of Music in Boston and in 2022 was the recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Fellowship — the highest honor that our nation bestows on jazz artists.

Wilson, thanking White for the selection, mused that there is probably “a little bit of Irish” in all Mississippians.

As has become a tradition, the Sweet Potato Queens, headed by “Boss Queen” and founder Jill Conner Browne, will also be on hand to march. Conner Browne said the Queen’s float this year will be dedicated in memory of Trace Alston, the parade’s longest serving Grand Marshal.

“There are not many people who are irreplaceable but Trace was one of them. He always went out of his way to welcome all of the Queens. He is missed,” Conner Browne said.

A new event this year is called “Run the Rainbow,” a 5K run beginning at Hal and Mal’s as well as a 10K and a half marathon event with routes through downtown, Belhaven and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Unlike in previous years when a run was scheduled on the same day as the parade, Run the Rainbow will be held the previous Saturday, on March 18. Selena Daniel of UMMC will be coordinating the run, which is expected to draw over 1,000 participants.

Another new program will be “Buy-a-Barricade” to support the parade. White said that it costs over $90,000 each year to stage the parade and the largest single cost — about $35,000 — goes toward erecting barricades. More details on how to buy a barricade will be forthcoming, he said.

White also announced that Jackson area promoter Alex Coats will take reins as managing director of the 2023 parade.

“It’s a good time to bring in younger people and people with new ideas,” White said, adding he promises to remain involved. “I’m going to be marching until I can’t march.”

Proceeds from the event benefit Children’s of Mississippi which began in 1996 as Batson Children’s Hospital. It is the state’s only children’s hospital offering pediatric care statewide regardless of parents’ ability to pay. White said the event typically raises around $30,000 for the facility though amounts vary from year to year.

“If you have never been, don’t miss out,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore, director of communications for Visit Jackson, a major sponsor of the event. “There is something for everybody — it is the people’s parade,” she said.

Other sponsors and supporters include Capital City Beverages, the Community Foundation for Mississippi, Downtown Jackson Partners, Cathead Distillery, the Crooks Foundation and Patty Peck Honda, which will be donating a new car for a lucky winner to be offered through a raffle drawing.

The Clarion Ledger

