The Minnesota Wild may have lost the game last night to the Carolina Hurricanes, but no one can deny that amazing number 97, Kirill Kaprizov nabbed his 100th goal. Kaprizov is the very first player in the franchise history of the Minnesota Wild to ever reach 100 points. He had already beaten the record of 84 points that had previously been headed by Marian Gaborik, who spent 8 seasons with the Minnesota Wild.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO