WINFIELD, Kan. – It was a competitive AVCTL Div. III Dual on Thursday, as the McPherson High Boys and Girls Wrestling teams would defeat Winfield. Skylar Lockard would win by fall at 150, and later Landon Thompson winning by fall at 165. Other 6-point fall victories came from Brock Richardson at 190, and Carter Spotted- Elk at 215. The Girls would defeat Winfield 37-24 as Taiya Young, Alexis Smith and Ciara Rawson would all win by fall in their respective classes.

WINFIELD, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO