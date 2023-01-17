Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Framework Ventures leads Parfin’s $15 million raise to provide web3 rails in LatAm
Parfin has raised $15 million to provide web3 infrastructure solutions to Latin America. The raise is led by Framework Ventures and also sees participation from Alexia Ventures and Valor Capital Group. Web3 infrastructure provider Parfin has raised $15 million in a bid to dominate the Latin America region. The seed...
theblock.co
Y Combinator leads $4.3 million round for multichain wallet Cypher
Y Combinator led a $4.3 million round into multichain web3 wallet Cypher. The equity deal, which closed in June, also saw participation from OrangeDAO, Samsung Next and former CTO of Coinbase Balaji Srinivasan. Multichain web3 wallet Cypher announced a $4.3 million seed round, led by startup accelerator Y Combinator. The...
theblock.co
ZK tech developer Nil Foundation raises $22 million at a $220 million valuation
Data accessibility protocol developer Nil Foundation has raised a $22 million round led by Polychain Capital. Other investors in the round include Blockchain Capital, Starkware and Mina Protocol. The Nil Foundation, which is written as =nil; Foundation, has raised $22 million in a round led by Polychain Capital. The round,...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
theblock.co
FTX debtors identify $5.5 billion of liquid assets in ’Herculean effort’
FTX has identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets, part of what CEO John Ray called a “Herculean effort” to untangle the firm’s finances. FTX.com and FTX US each face digital asset “shortfalls,” the FTX debtors said in a statement. Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX identified $5.5...
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
theblock.co
Polygon-backed web3 gaming platform Intella X raises $12 million ahead of Q1 launch
Intella X raised $12 million from investors that include Polygon, Animoca Brands and Magic Eden. The platform is the product of a partnership between South Korean gaming company Neowiz and Polygon. It’s set to launch later this quarter. Web3 gaming platform Intella X raised $12 million ahead of an...
theblock.co
Celsius and Fabric Ventures lock horns over $8 million Series B clawback
Celsius is attempting to make VC firm Fabric Ventures pay the remainder of its commitment to the troubled lender’s Series B round. Fabric had pledged just over $8 million, with a payment schedule over the course of three months in 2022. It had already given Celsius $2 million as an advance.
one37pm.com
Cryptocurrency Terms You Need to Know: Expand Your Blockchain-Related Vocabulary
There are some things you could know about cryptocurrency and some things you should know. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrencies or just want a refresher, here are 40 cryptocurrency terms you must have in your vocabulary if you want to survive web3. 1. Address. Cryptocurrency coins are identified on...
theblock.co
Web3 credential protocol Gateway raises $4.2 million
Gateway raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round led by Reciprocal Ventures. The web3 credential protocol aims to improve user sovereignty and privacy. Gateway, a web3 credential protocol, raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round. Crypto-focused venture capital firm Reciprocal Ventures led the round, with 6th Man Ventures,...
theblock.co
New billion-dollar Abu Dhabi fund will look far and wide for web3 deals
The $1 billion Venom Venture Fund launched last week with a mandate to help boost Abu Dhabi’s blockchain sector. It will aim to invest in projects building on a variety of blockchains, from seed-stage to IPO. Abu Dhabi-based Venom Ventures Fund’s announcement last week that it’s ready to plough...
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
u.today
Algorand (ALGO) Records 15% Growth Following Major DeFi Milestone
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
theblock.co
Crypto investor HashKey Capital closes third fund at $500 million
HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising $500 million. Now is the right to launch the fund as “we are now at the bottom of the next cycle,” said HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao. Crypto investment firm HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising...
