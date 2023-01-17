Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
Your Weekly Horoscopes: January 22 to 28, 2023
Pop quiz, everybody! How strong are your foundations? This week, we test them out. Here, your weekly horoscopes for January 22-28, 2023.
February 2023 Horoscopes: Love is in the Air
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is definitely in the air in February. But even if you’re not feeling particularly romantic, there’s still plenty in store for each of the 12 astrological signs.
In Style
Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign
The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
iheart.com
Here's Your 2023 Horoscope In One Word
ICYMI, here's your 2023 horoscope in one word for the entire year!. Taurus: Happy - Jupiter is in your sign this year which makes things great. Cancer: Next Level - You will level up at work and in personal relationships. Leo: Achievement - The second half of the year will...
boldsky.com
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough
Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
Refinery29
Your 2023 Money Horoscope Is Here & Things Are Looking Brighter
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 21, 2023
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There was a time you had no choice, or at least very limited options. Oh, how the tides have turned! Now you’re in a position to be discerning and selective. This is your chance to get precisely what you want. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Use...
msn.com
A Guide To Your Financial Horoscope Based On The 2023 Zodiac
The money horoscope for 2023 will help you prepare and plan for the expenses that will be incurred during this year. If one has a basic idea of money gains, debts, crisis, expenses and abundance relating to money, one can plan the finances well in advance. You can stay alert if your financial situation for 2023 isn’t quite promising and on the other hand, you may invest, spend and splurge if the stars foretell otherwise. Let’s check what your financial horoscope will look like in 2023.
2023 Will Be a Year of Spiritual Awakenings, According to Numerology
The beginning of the new year is an excellent time to explore your favorite annual horoscopes and. for the months ahead, but there's also another great way to uncover helpful insights about what's to come: numerology. What is numerology? In short, numerology is the symbolic study of numbers. Just like we observe the celestial movements of the moon, sun, and planets, numbers carry a special spiritual meaning to help guide us along our path.
These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary
Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
msn.com
Horoscope: Lucky number of the week for each Astrological sign
Slide 1 of 13: Looking for a bit of luck as you start a new week? While the search might uncover a specific color or day of the week, most look for more numeric ways to flourish in prosperity. And with that in mind, here is the week's lucky number for each Zodiac sign — may it bring you good fortune!
collective.world
The True Color Of Your Aura, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
You have a gray aura because you are a cynic who has trouble trusting others. You have a yellow aura because you are a lighthearted, playful person who is excited about the future. Gemini. You have a pink aura because you are sensitive and sensual. Cancer. You have a blue...
collective.world
A Tarot Reader Predicts What Every Zodiac Sign Can Expect This Aquarius Season
If you’ve been having a tough time lately, Aries, then I have good news for you: Aquarius season will be bringing a lot of good energy into your life. You’ll be spending the next month or so celebrating yourself and your loved ones, especially regarding a milestone or special event. There’s also a chance you’ll be returning to your hometown or reuniting with people from your past who feel like home—and it will help make you feel grounded again.
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Comments / 0