Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham lands second interview with Titans

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is well on his way to becoming a GM with another NFL team.

Cunningham earned two interviews for GM vacancies with the Titans and Cardinals this offseason. Arizona has since hired Monti Ossenfort, who interviewed for Chicago’s GM position last year, as their GM.

But it certainly seems like Cunningham has caught the eye of Tennessee.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Titans are concluding their first round of interviews and have requested a second interview with Cunningham.

Cunningham joined the Bears last offseason, where he’s worked closely with general manager Ryan Poles. A new position — assistant GM — was created just for Cunningham, and he’s played a huge role in team moves this year.

Before Cunningham joined the Bears, he spent four years in Philadelphia, where he served a number of roles with the Eagles. He started as director of college scouting (2017), moved up to assistant director of player personnel (2019) and finally was promoted to director of player personnel (2021).

