country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
kiss951.com
Catching Up With Cameron: Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend (1.20-1.22)
We’ve made it to another weekend, and one of my last weekends of dry January. I’ve had to rely heavily on different fun events going on around town to entertain myself during dry January, which honestly has been nice. There are so many fun events, many of which are free, or very affordable. It’s been fun this month to do things I normally wouldn’t.
kiss951.com
Popular North Carolina Restaurant Bringing Fresh Seafood To Charlotte Airport
The Waterman the popular seafood restaurant with locations in Southend and Lake Norman will be the latest addition to dining at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. WSOC-TV reports that the restaurant will take over the location previously occupied by Phillips Seafood and is expected to be open by the end of this year or early 2024. The location is at the far end of concourse C, between gates C13 and C15. The Waterman describes itself as a ” neighborhood seafood restaurant and oyster bar.” If there’s one thing I like to do when traveling it’s getting to the airport early, find my gate, and then sit down for a drink and bite to eat. Can’t wait to give this airport location a try!
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
Charlotte chef serves vegan food on the go with food truck
CHARLOTTE — The vegan food movement has exploded in recent years, but a Charlotte chef and food truck owner has been creating and perfecting his recipes for years. In fact, his delicious dishes may make you forget about meat altogether. Chef Akil Courtney says his family decided to go...
kiss951.com
Celebrate National Popcorn Day with These Deals in Charlotte
Today is National Popcorn Day. Do you love popcorn like I love popcorn? Popcorn is my favorite snack. Whether it is eating while watching a movie or just popping a bag and eating while watching the game I love me some popcorn. January 19th is National Popcorn Day. Since it is National Popcorn Day I am going to drop some popcorn deals on you that you should look into throughout Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: Minit Maids
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– “If it can shine, it will shine!” That’s the motto for Charlotte’s longest running local professional cleaning company, Minit Maids. In this week’s Do My Job, WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald learns the ropes of what it takes to be a professional cleaner.
WBTV
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March
Fred Tiess, an instructor at Johnson & Wales University, went through the drawers in the QC Kitchen and let us know what we really need and what we don't. Kristen looked a little skeptical, so Mary promised to make it!. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens fourth Charlotte location. Updated:...
country1037fm.com
Popular Charlotte Distillery Opening New Location In Waxhaw
Slowly but surely, the brewery/distillery scene is becoming an absolute thing in Waxhaw. I add distillery because a first is on its way. And it’s one that is familiar to NoDa aficionados. Great Wagon Road Distillery is opening in the Union County hotspot this summer. Oliver “Ollie” Mulligan is...
power98fm.com
Charlotte Celebrity Hair Braider Typh’s Braids Tells The In’s and Out’s Of The Business
Celebrity hair braider Tiffany Poles stopped through Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse. Tiffany better known as Typh’s Braids is a braider to the stars here in Charlotte. Typh’s client list includes people like Ted Guinn, Terry Rozier, The Game, and her number one client Allen Iverson. Typh speaks about her first celebrity client and how she spread her business in the celebrity world. She also tells us about getting started in the hair business and the classes she teaches to help others in the industry.
kiss951.com
Immersive Art Exhibit Coming To Charlotte
Art lovers, get ready for a cool new experience, coming to Charlotte. According to WCCB, the exhibit, called ARKO & the MOON is a fully immersive art installation. The instillation is a blend of the styles of local artists Arko and Luvly Mon. You can check out the art experience...
Atrium Health breaks ground on innovation district in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health’s new innovation district officially broke ground on Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte. The new district will be known as “The Pearl” and will be the future home to Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte. The district will include apartments, a hotel, and...
NC woman says someone stole upright bass made nearly 70 years ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina woman told Channel 9 she was heartbroken after someone stole her musical instrument shortly after she played it at a funeral. Jaime Carter has played her upright bass since she was a teenager. “The moment it wasn’t there, immediately all these memories start...
qcitymetro.com
The owner of this Uptown cafe wants to know your story
Jacqueline Smith had always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but opening a business didn’t seem to be in the cards for her. When she moved to North Carolina, her original plan was to close on a house. However, the plan changed when she got the opportunity to rent a commercial space in Brevard Court instead.
aladygoeswest.com
A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)
We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Will Be the Hottest Housing Market in 2023
We always hear people that are natives of Charlotte saying how many people move from up north to down here. Every year Zillow makes annual predictions for the hottest housing markets of the year. Some determining factors in what makes up the hottest market include a wide range of things. Some factors are expected home value growth, the projected change in owner-occupied households, and job growth compared to new construction.
‘What are we going to do?’ Mooresville farmer’s market must find new location
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville farmer’s market will have to find a new location after the town voted to kick them off their current property. In 2021, Josh’s Farmers Market moved onto land next to the Lowe’s YMCA in Mooresville. That’s where the market expanded and began selling seafood, homemade sheds, and even furniture. The YMCA was recently fined about $15,000 because officials claim the farmer’s market is not seasonal but a full-time retail location that needs its own building.
WBTV
Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
