Nadine Purvis Schmidt Awarded KCACTF Gold Medallion
Southwest Minnesota State University Theatre Professor Nadine Purvis Schmidt has been awarded the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) Gold Medallion Recognition, the most prestigious award given by KCACTF. There are eight KCACTF regions in the United States. SMSU is in Region 5, which includes college theatre programs in...
Power outages in MN; Truck drivers deal with winter weather; Quiet weather in the works
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. Truck drivers...
knuj.net
NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
