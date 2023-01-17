ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Former Holy Cross star guard Avery LaBarbera is paving winning path at Wisconsin

By Jennifer Toland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team elects its captains through a pretty rigorous process — a cover letter, résumé, pitch to the players, and interview, in business casual attire, with the coaching staff, are the requirements.

It comes as no surprise that former Holy Cross star guard Avery LaBarbera, who is playing her graduate season at Wisconsin, stood out in each stage. The Badgers elected LaBarbera and senior Julie Pospisilova as their captains for 2022-23.

LaBarbera, who scored more than 1,400 points in her Holy Cross career and had a superb senior season while leading the Crusaders to the Patriot League regular-season championship, stepped right in to a similarly significant role at Wisconsin.

In her 17 starts, she is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds, and, like she did at HC, leading her young teammates with passion and purpose.

“This has just been an incredible experience so far,” LaBarbera said during a phone interview Monday evening. “The culture is great, the coaches are great, and the girls have been super welcoming. I honestly shocked myself I was so vocal and comfortable right away.”

When LaBarbera, who was the 2018-19 Patriot League Rookie of the Year, the 2021-22 PL Player of the Year and a four-time All-PL selection, decided to take advantage of the extra COVID year and pursue her master’s degree in sports leadership, she hoped to do it at a Power 5 school and experience the big-time campus atmosphere.

LaBarbera got to know Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley a little bit during Moseley’s three seasons coaching at Boston University, one of HC’s Patriot League foes, and Moseley was the first to offer LaBarbera when she entered the transfer portal.

In Moseley’s second season, the Badgers (6-12, 2-5 Big Ten) are in rebuilding mode with seven freshmen on the roster.

“We’re not winning, unfortunately,” LaBarbera said, “but the future is bright.”

In her captain’s pitch, LaBarbera told her teammates she hoped she could help get the program moving in that direction.

“Something these girls haven’t done here is win,” LaBarbera said, “and what I was kind of pitching is, ‘Guys, we’re in a rebuilding mode, but my job here is to use my experience to help teach you guys how to win if I can. You can lean on me. I have experience from Holy Cross. I have experience winning. I have experience with a new coaching staff multiple times.’ That was my pitch.”

LaBarbera played for three coaches — Bill Gibbons, Ann McInerney and Maureen Magarity — at Holy Cross.

LaBarbera, who posted 18 double-doubles last season and averaged a career-high 9.8 rebounds, opened this year with a 10-rebound performance in Wisconsin’s win over Milwaukee. She scored a season-high 20 points in a victory against Minnesota earlier this month.

LaBarbera said the competition has been intense matching up against All-America guards such as Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Indiana’s Grace Berger, but she has certainly held her own.

LaBarbera is embracing Madison, where everyone walks around the college town in Wisconsin gear and where school spirit is off the charts.

Last Sunday, the Badgers played at No. 6 Indiana in front of a regular-season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. In November, Wisconsin played Kansas State at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers’ home ballpark.

“I loved the (Hart Center) atmosphere and the football guys (who regularly cheer on HC hoops) were great,” LaBarbera said. “It’s just different here, but that’s what I wanted for my last year.”

LaBarbera talks to Magarity every week, and she has followed another successful HC season closely. The Crusaders (14-3, 6-0) take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game at Colgate.

“They are doing an excellent job,” LaBarbera said. “I’m so proud of them.”

When LaBarbera entered college five years ago, she was considering a career in coaching. She wavered a bit, but she now believes it will one day be her profession.

“Reflecting on my relationships with my coaches,” LaBarbera said, “and the fact that I still have a relationship with Coach Mags means that as a coach you can really make an impact on someone’s life. I don’t know if I’m going to do it right away, but I definitely see myself coming back into it. It’s hard for me to think about stepping away from the game.”

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her at Twitter @JenTolandTG.

Comments / 0

 

