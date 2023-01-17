ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last of three suspects arrested in connection with Park City homicide

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 23 fatal shooting of 49-year-old Knoxville resident Frank Vinson, and two of the defendants in the homicide case are set for a hearing Wednesday on the evidence against them.

Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville, was arrested Friday and booked on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder. He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is set for a bond hearing Wednesday.

Damante Golden, 29, of Knoxville, has been in custody since a Nov. 26 arrest on an unrelated charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. According to court records, a gun found in Golden's vehicle after his arrest has been linked to Vinson's homicide scene.

Golden has been charged with first-degree murder with bond set at $750,000.

Dashawn Johnson, 29, of Knoxville, was arrested Jan. 9 and also is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Vinson was found dead from a gunshot wound after officers responded at around 2 a.m. Nov. 23 to the shooting outside his Park City home on East Fifth Avenue, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said in a press release. There were reports of multiple people running away from the scene after the shooting.

According to court records, police say the three men went to Vinson's home to buy liquor from him but then attempted to rob him. Johnson, who sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, was dropped off at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to court records.

Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies later found the car that dropped Johnson off, and Stenson was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm, court records stated. Stenson was taken to UT Medical and later was identified as a suspect.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

