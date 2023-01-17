Read full article on original website
Fans hail Casemiro as unfazed Man Utd ace happily takes selfie at Crystal Palace after pitch invader evades security
CASEMIRO was hailed after being left unfazed as a fan ran onto the field to take a selfie with the Manchester United star. With United leading 1-0 at Selhurst Park, a supporter evaded security to snap a picture with Casemiro. And the Brazilian looked completely unbothered as he posed for...
Arsenal launches anti-Semitism probe over ‘offensive’ chant at Spurs clash
ARSENAL has launched an anti-Semitism probe over "offensive" chants during Sunday's Spurs clash. The club published a statement this evening saying it had been made aware of "two disturbing incidents" at the weekend. One unfolded during the Spurs match itself, and another at the pub afterwards. Arsenal said understood the...
Man City chants: Videos & lyrics to Citizens songs
The most popular songs sung by Manchester City fans.
Yardbarker
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
Yardbarker
Arteta turns attention to Bundesliga star as Mudryk alternative
Arsenal could move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby this month after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea. The Ukrainian seemed destined for the Emirates and Arsenal made at least three bids to buy him from Shakhtar Donetsk, but Chelsea eventually hijacked the move and he now plays for the west London club.
chatsports.com
'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park
Casemiro, Arsenal, Erik ten Hag, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Manchester United, Brazil. Manchester United fans have desperately called on Erik ten Hag to rest Casemiro against Crystal Palace to prevent him missing the huge clash with Arsenal through suspension. The Brazilian midfielder has been hugely influential to...
Man charged with assaulting Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale at north London derby
Joseph Watts, 35, will face court on Friday charged with assault and throwing a missile on to pitch
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Fan banned for racial abuse at Villa Park
A man who racially abused footballer Raheem Sterling during a game at Villa Park has been given a three-year banning order. Timothy Hyslop shouted at the Chelsea and England player during the first half of a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on 16 October. The 54-year-old, from Staffordshire, was...
BBC
Arsenal v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
Arsenal have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (drawn one, lost one), winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium last season. Manchester United are looking to complete only their second league double over Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, doing so since then only in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho.
msn.com
Arsenal investigating two alleged anti-Semitic incidents after North London Derby vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal is investigating two "disturbing incidents" involving anti-semitism that happened over the weekend, the organization said in a statement released on Wednesday. The first incident happened at the North London Derby on Sunday, when Arsenal took a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. As stated by the press release, an Arsenal supporter overheard "grossly offensive anti-Semitic statements" that were made by another Arsenal fan. That same day, there was a separate incident at The Cally Pub in Islington that involved other anti-Semitic chants.
Yardbarker
Agbonlahor insists an Arsenal move for England star is perfect for everyone
Gabby Agbonlahor believes a move for Declan Rice suits Arsenal and the midfielder, as the Gunners are linked with a move for the England international. Rice is looking to leave West Ham for a club playing European football and the Gunners have a serious interest in his services. Mikel Arteta’s...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Liverpool sign Angel City midfielder Miri Taylor
Liverpool have completed the signing of Miri Taylor from Angel City.
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds advance in FA Cup
Who impressed and who didn't as Liverpool beat Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay.
When can Mykhailo Mudryk make his Chelsea debut?
The transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk made many headlines, but now it is time for him to show why Chelsea spent so much.
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
Ceuta vs Barcelona - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Everything you need to know about the Copa del Rey last 16 tie between Ceuta and Barcelona.
Gary Neville piles further pressure on under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
On commentary for Sky Sports, Neville left viewers in no uncertain terms as to whom he deemed responsible for Tottenham conceding the third goal. 'He has to save that,' he said.
