Man charged with assaulting Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale at north London derby
Joseph Watts, 35, will face court on Friday charged with assault and throwing a missile on to pitch
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Arsenal launches anti-Semitism probe over ‘offensive’ chant at Spurs clash
ARSENAL has launched an anti-Semitism probe over "offensive" chants during Sunday's Spurs clash. The club published a statement this evening saying it had been made aware of "two disturbing incidents" at the weekend. One unfolded during the Spurs match itself, and another at the pub afterwards. Arsenal said understood the...
Soccer-Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United on Tuesday, months after the club owners, the Glazer family, said they were considering selling the club as they explore "strategic alternatives".
Man City chants: Videos & lyrics to Citizens songs
The most popular songs sung by Manchester City fans.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
BBC
Arsenal investigating two incidents of antisemitism in north London derby
Arsenal have launched an investigation into "two disturbing incidents" of antisemitism during their north London derby win against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Gunners say one Arsenal supporter reported another for making "grossly offensive" comments. Meanwhile, antisemitic chants were also alleged to have been heard at a pub in...
Lampard calls on Everton players to be ‘unselfish’ and focus on relegation battle
Frank Lampard expects his Everton squad to be ‘good teammates’ who do ‘not think about themselves’ as their fight against relegation continues
Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Manchester City are interested in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has shone this season with the side top of the Serie A by a considerable distance.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Yardbarker
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Liverpool vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Liverpool vs Chelsea preview, including how to watch on TV, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Christian Benteke admits to joining D.C. United for Wayne Rooney
Christian Benteke revealed the reason behind his move to D.C. United in August 2022, amid the chaotic Major League Soccer season, “Wayne drew me in.”. The Belgian international forward arrived from Crystal Palace as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal through the 2024 season, ready to take on the American league. Though he craved a ‘new challenge’ it was head coach Wayne Rooney that propelled his move.
How can Chelsea qualify for the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of work to do if they're to qualify for next season's Champions League, but here's how they could do it.
Jose Mourinho appears to take swipe at relentless Chelsea spending
Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at former club Chelsea's 'limitless' spending power.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday night.
West Ham hierarchy to discuss David Moyes future before crunch Everton clash
West Ham continue to deliberate over David Moyes' future as the club consider how best to pull away from the relegation zone.
90min
