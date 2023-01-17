Sacramento County evacuation warnings lifted after another weekend of high flood risk

An evacuation warning was lifted Tuesday morning for Wilton and surrounding parts of Sacramento County, which faced another round of flood risk over the weekend , county emergency officials said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Saturday afternoon for the communities of Wilton, Rancho Murieta, Herald and the Dillard Road area near Highway 99. County officials reduced the order to a warning early Sunday afternoon, and ended the warning shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar came within several inches of its flood stage Saturday evening, water monitors showed. Close to an inch of rain fell in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, and a series of thunderstorm cells rolled through the region Sunday morning.

Amid the recent series of atmospheric river storms pounding Northern California, the Wilton area was also put in a mandatory evacuation order from the evening of Jan. 8 through the morning of Jan. 10 .

The county placed Wilton in a shelter-in-place order for six days following a torrential storm on New Year’s Eve that damaged levees along the Cosumnes River.

A flood warning by the National Weather Service for the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar was allowed to expire Monday.

The county continues to advise residents to stay alert, as moderate rain is in the forecast this week and could cause localized flooding, including on roads.

After a dry and sunny Tuesday, showers are expected Wednesday before dry weather likely returns Thursday and into the weekend , weather service forecasts show.