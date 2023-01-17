ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County evacuation warnings lifted after another weekend of high flood risk

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
An evacuation warning was lifted Tuesday morning for Wilton and surrounding parts of Sacramento County, which faced another round of flood risk over the weekend , county emergency officials said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Saturday afternoon for the communities of Wilton, Rancho Murieta, Herald and the Dillard Road area near Highway 99. County officials reduced the order to a warning early Sunday afternoon, and ended the warning shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar came within several inches of its flood stage Saturday evening, water monitors showed. Close to an inch of rain fell in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, and a series of thunderstorm cells rolled through the region Sunday morning.

Amid the recent series of atmospheric river storms pounding Northern California, the Wilton area was also put in a mandatory evacuation order from the evening of Jan. 8 through the morning of Jan. 10 .

The county placed Wilton in a shelter-in-place order for six days following a torrential storm on New Year’s Eve that damaged levees along the Cosumnes River.

A flood warning by the National Weather Service for the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar was allowed to expire Monday.

The county continues to advise residents to stay alert, as moderate rain is in the forecast this week and could cause localized flooding, including on roads.

After a dry and sunny Tuesday, showers are expected Wednesday before dry weather likely returns Thursday and into the weekend , weather service forecasts show.

Related
ABC10

Storm cleanup underway in multiple cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Storm cleanup is underway. Cities are taking advantage of this break in the weather to clean up and prepare themselves for the next storm. The city of West Sacramento Public Works Department was out Thursday clearing trees. “With our trees, we'll probably get daily calls, so...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Major Power Outage In Calaveras County

Update at 5:45 p.m.: PG&E reports that power has been restored to all 7,166 customers n Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor from Vallecito, skipping Murphys, to just before Dorrington. Their electricity was out for almost three hours. The utility initially blamed the outage on the weather, but then switched the cause to equipment issues.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23

The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Hwy 99 still closed due to flooding in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties

As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 99 partially reopens, but Acampo neighborhood has not seen help

ACAMPO – The cleanup on Highway 99 near Acampo is not over. All lanes are open except one northbound lane. Meanwhile, some neighborhoods say no one is rushing in to get water out of their area. The only reason why the water is gone on Harvest Road is because of a few sump pumps purchased by homeowners. Water spills onto the road but it is merely a fraction of what is seen at these homes."It was all the way to this level high – it was right here," said Maria Casarez-Asuncion, a resident. Floodwaters traveled into cars, sheds, yards and...
ACAMPO, CA
FOX40

Heavy snowfall and flooding causing schools to delay or close

(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and flooding throughout the Northern California on Tuesday has caused some schools to delay their normal start times or cancel school all together. In El Dorado County heavy snowfall will delay the start times of El Dorado High School, Union Mine High School, Independence High School and Pacific Crest Academy by […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

