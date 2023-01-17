Gallego jabs Lake over talk of Republican’s possible Senate run

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) jabbed former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Twitter on Monday amid reports that she is considering making a run for Senate.

“Arizona has a very strict resign to run law,” Gallego said , responding to a tweet from a CNN reporter that a source said Lake is thinking of running for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) seat in 2024. “It’s not possible for her to be Arizona’s shadow governor and a Senate candidate at the same time.”

Gallego referred to an Arizona state law that requires candidates for local, state or federal elective office to resign from any current elected or appointed position they hold unless they are in the final year of their term.

Lake notably refused to concede her election loss in the Arizona gubernatorial contest to Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) in November. She mounted legal challenges to the results based on unproven claims that misconduct from election workers and voter disenfranchisement cost her votes, but they were dismissed in court.

Some Republican strategists expressed doubts about Lake’s future political prospects in light of her loss and failed election challenges.

Gallego is also reportedly considering making a bid for the Senate seat, saying last month that “some” senators and “a lot” of representatives have encouraged him to run .

He criticized Sinema after she announced earlier that month that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an Independent, accusing her of putting her interests ahead of those of Arizonans.

Sinema said at the time that the move was being “true” to who she is, but nothing would change in how she does her job. She has filed to be a candidate for reelection in 2024, but she has not committed to running again.

