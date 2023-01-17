ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Woman Pulled From Burning Randallstown Home Warmed By Electric Blanket, Space Heaters Dies

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcJp8_0kHnInBy00
The site of the fire Photo Credit: Twitter/Baltimore County Volunteer Fire Department

A 61-year-old woman died after an electric blanket malfunctioned, sparking a two-alarm blaze that trapped her inside her Randallstown home on Monday morning, officials announced.

Kim Marie Wilson has been identified by the Baltimore Fire Department as the woman who was rescued from a home in the 4100 block of Powells Run Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

She later died from injuries sustained in the fire, the agency announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to investigators, the only heat in the house was provided by electric space heaters and an electric blanket, which malfunctioned, causing the accidental fire.

.

Upon arrival, officials say that firefighters were met with fire showing from multiple sides of the residence coming from the first floor. While contending with the flames, crews were advised that Wilson may be inside, and she was located by first responders on the second floor in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics performed life-saving efforts at the scene and Wilson was transported to Northwest Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman's Body Pulled From Vacant House Fire In Baltimore (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters in Baltimore found the dead body of a woman inside a vacant house that went up in flames in Ellwood Park on Tuesday night, authorities announced. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials say that first responders were called to a two-story row home in the 400 block of North East Avenue near Pulaski Highway, where there was a reported fire sweeping through the residence.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters find body while battling house fire in Ellwood Park

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters found the body of a female inside a house that was on fire in Ellwood Park on Tuesday, according to authorities.They received a report of the fire around 7:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Roman Clark. The fire damaged a two-story house in the 400 block of North East Avenue, union officials said. "They came upon a dwelling with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear," Clark said. "Units began to make an entrance into the dwelling to extinguish the fire."The house appeared to be vacant at the time of the fire, Clark said.Firefighters found the deceased person while extinguishing the fire and called for additional emergency response vehicles as well as police assistance, according to the local firefighter's union. "The victim is deceased at this time and the cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner," Clark said.The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.No other houses were damaged by the flames, although some smoke damage did occur, Clark said.  WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Firefighters Rescue One Trapped In Two-Alarm Randallstown Blaze

One person was rescued from a Randallstown home on Monday morning when a fast-moving two-alarm fire broke out, officials say. First responders from multiple agencies were sent to the 4100 block of Powells Run Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, where there was a reported fire that quickly engulfed the home with smoke that could reportedly be seen in neighboring counties.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Midday Blaze Tears Thorugh Elkton Farmhouse Not Occupied In Decades

Questions are being raised in Cecil County after a historic home that has stood vacant for decades went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon. An old farmhouse on Telegraph Road in Elkton was gutted on Wednesday, Jan. 18 when a fire that remains under investigation tore through the structure, causing upwards of $250,000 in damage to the vacant dwelling.
ELKTON, MD
Daily Voice

Bullets Tear Through Multiple Homes While Severn Residents Sleep

Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
SEVERN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Officials find body after apartment fire in Laurel, Maryland

LAUREL, Md. — A body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire in an apartment building in Laurel, Maryland on Monday afternoon, Prince George's County Fire said. Around 4:30 p.m., a fire was reported at an apartment building at 501 Main Street. Officials report that the fire was on the third floor of the building.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Mother, 2 children reported missing from Essex area

UPDATE: Tori Manuel and her two children have been located. ———- ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing. Tori Manuel, 27, is 5’2” tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen in the...
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Suspicious death in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Essex. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, officers were called to the 900-block of Sun Circle Way (21221) regarding a body that had been located. The Office of the Chief Medical...
ESSEX, MD
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing in Dundalk area

DUNDALK, MD – Police issued a missing person alert for a Dundalk woman that has gone missing. 29-year-old Lauren Cirio was last seen in the Dundalk area, possibly wearing gym clothes and operating a 2010 red Nissan Altima Delaware tag(375870). She s 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 The post Woman reported missing in Dundalk area appeared first on Shore News Network.
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Missing 70-year-old woman from Baltimore City located safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Update: Police canceled the lookout for Green Thursday morning confirming she's been located safe and unharmed. Please help Baltimore Police locate Ms. Edith Green. Green was last seen on January 19, 2023, at approximately 12:08 a.m. in the 3200 block of Vickers Road. She was last...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
457K+
Followers
65K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy