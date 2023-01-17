ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

KROC News

Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Vehicle and School Bus Collide Head-On, Leaving One Hospitalized

(KWNO)- Early this morning at 6:08 a.m. the Winona County Sherriff’s Office responded to a head on collision accident involving a school bus and car on County Rd. 20, just past the Stockton trailer court. According to Winona County Officials, the car was traveling southbound on County Rd. 20....
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a gas pump button was stolen from the 1100 block of Fourth Street South. Property damage. A vehicle fuel tank on the 31000 block of 64th Avenue was reported damaged on Friday, Jan. 13.
CANNON FALLS, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.
WAUKON, IA
KROC News

Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in Olmsted County Jail

A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Burglary Occurs at Winona Business

(KWNO)- Yesterday, at 9:36 a.m. the Winona Police Department received a burglary call from the 1050 block of West 5th street. Officers responded to a business on that block and learned that someone broke a window, entered the business and stole a printer. The culprit is unknown and there are...
KROC News

Olmsted County Government Center Vandalized, Suspect in Custody

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a man suspected of defacing the Olmsted County Government Center. Deputies responded to the vandalism around 8 p.m. Monday. Property tagged by graffiti included the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Olmsted County Work Release Center and a stop sign painted over with red paint. The criminal complaint in the case details the vandalism found by deputies.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Mower County Sheriff Cleared from Conduct Concern, Health Issues

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is back on the job. Sandvik had announced last November that was temporarily stepping away from his post to address what he described as a variety of medical issues. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren also announced the county had retained outside counsel to investigate a conduct concern reported in mid-November involving Sandvick.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KROC News

KROC News

