Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with school bus in Winona
According to the Winona County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred a quarter mile north of Highway 14 around 6 a.m. when a vehicle headed south on County Road 20 collided with a school bus headed north.
28-year-old man dies after being discovered unresponsive in La Crosse County Jail cell
According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's office, jail staff discovered him unresponsive shortly after 2:30 a.m. Both La Crosse Fire department and TriState Ambulance personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
Vehicle and School Bus Collide Head-On, Leaving One Hospitalized
(KWNO)- Early this morning at 6:08 a.m. the Winona County Sherriff’s Office responded to a head on collision accident involving a school bus and car on County Rd. 20, just past the Stockton trailer court. According to Winona County Officials, the car was traveling southbound on County Rd. 20....
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a gas pump button was stolen from the 1100 block of Fourth Street South. Property damage. A vehicle fuel tank on the 31000 block of 64th Avenue was reported damaged on Friday, Jan. 13.
Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.
Winona Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Being Belligerent in Apartment Complex
(KWNO)- Early this morning the Winona Police Department responded to a suspicious activity call in an apartment complex on the 100 block of Washington Street. The caller stated that a man was yelling and banging on doors throughout the complex. When officers arrived, they found Evan Navarro-Katz, aged 22 of...
Hayfield Man Accused of Trying to Ram Squad Cars Gets Probation
Mantorville, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Hayfield man who had been accused of trying to ram into a pair of Dodge County squad cars with his vehicle was sentenced today to five years on probation. 41-year-old Chad Cordie earlier admitted to a felony count of criminal damage to property and...
Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be that of missing woman
MONROE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is opening a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in the Township of La Grange. According to authorities, deputies found the body of a woman shortly after 10 a.m. in a rural area of the county. They found the body while searching for Felicia J. Wanna, who...
Man Accused of Threatening Woman, Pulling at Her Child in Rochester Parking Ramp
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a 39-year-old man in connection to an incident that occurred in a downtown Rochester parking ramp. Court documents in the case say the Rochester Police Department responded to the report of an assault in the Mayo Civic Center...
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
Man dies in Olmsted County Jail
A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
Burglary Occurs at Winona Business
(KWNO)- Yesterday, at 9:36 a.m. the Winona Police Department received a burglary call from the 1050 block of West 5th street. Officers responded to a business on that block and learned that someone broke a window, entered the business and stole a printer. The culprit is unknown and there are...
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center detainee found dead; investigation launched
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported on Tuesday the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The OCSO said 59-year-old detainee, Russell James Simon, Jr., was discovered not breathing by a detention deputy during a routine well-being check around 5:00 a.m. Monday.
Rochester man arrested on suspicion of meth possession, threatening acts during medical call
(ABC 6 News) – A man was arrested early Monday morning after his actions allegedly interrupted a medical call in SE Rochester. According to Rochester police captain Casey Moilanen, officers were called to support paramedics at a home in the 900 block of 17th Street SE, after dispatch passed on concerns that an active shooter was in the area.
Olmsted County Government Center Vandalized, Suspect in Custody
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a man suspected of defacing the Olmsted County Government Center. Deputies responded to the vandalism around 8 p.m. Monday. Property tagged by graffiti included the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Olmsted County Work Release Center and a stop sign painted over with red paint. The criminal complaint in the case details the vandalism found by deputies.
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
Rochester Man Accused of Disrupting Medical Call With Airsoft Rifle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a man suspected of being under the influence of meth for disrupting a medical call that involved a child in southeast Rochester early Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Rochester Fire Fighters and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to a medical...
Mower County Sheriff Cleared from Conduct Concern, Health Issues
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is back on the job. Sandvik had announced last November that was temporarily stepping away from his post to address what he described as a variety of medical issues. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren also announced the county had retained outside counsel to investigate a conduct concern reported in mid-November involving Sandvick.
