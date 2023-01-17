LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO