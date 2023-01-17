ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Timber Creek takes down Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

Bryan Warren scored 20 points to carry Timber Creek to a dominant 58-39 victory over Cumberland in Gloucester Township. Emanuel Holden added 10 points for Timber Creek (8-4), which raced out to a 29-21 halftime lead and expanded its advantage to 21 points after a 17-4 run in the third quarter.
Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Jan. 18

Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff will pick five playmakers in each conference as Players of the Week and highlight what made those players stand out. The following selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Monday, Jan. 16.
Boys Basketball: Columbia Seeded No. 6 in Essex County Tournament

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ -- The Essex County Tournament gets underway Saturday with preliminary round games. There are 39 teams entered in this year's tournament, and Columbia has received the No. 6 seed. Seton Hall Prep is the top seed, Arts High School received the second seed, Caldwell is third, Montclair Immaculate is seeded fourth and East Orange No. 5. The second preliminary round is scheduled for Monday, the third Jan. 26, and the first round Jan. 28. Columbia will host a first-round game on Jan. 28.  The semifinals will be Feb. 11 at West Orange High School. The championship game is scheduled for Essex County College on Saturday, Feb. 18.  
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - It was the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday and the Chargers girls basketball junior varsity team keeps rolling. Spotswood kept its unbeaten steak going with a 55-48 victory over East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. The victory was the Chargers 10th in a row. Ella Calandruccio led the Chargers with a game-high 27 points. Calandruccio also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Nault added nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks. Tatum Jones and Danielle Salvesen both chipped in eight points. Salvesen also grabbed 11 rebounds. Spotswood will look to keep the steak going against Carteret High School's junior varsity team on Wednesday. Game time is at 4 p.m. 
No. 8 Ramapo tops Hackensack - Boys basketball recap

Peyton Seals led Ramapo, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20 as it defeated Hackensack 64-43 in Hackensack. The game was tied at 27 at the half, but Ramapo would outscore Hackensack 37-16 in the second half. Wyatt Eglinton Manner also had eight points. Ramapo improves to 14-1 this season...
WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Bounces Montgomery,74-43

WARREN, NJ — John Kelly and Tommy Morris led Watchung Hills over Montgomery with 13 points each on Tuesday with a 74-43 final score. “Needed that…after some really heartbreaking losses, our boys put together a tremendous game and we are very proud of their effort and play,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton.”Monster game on Thursday against top Immaculata.” The Warriors face Immaculata away on Thursday.
Palmerton girls basketball allows only 3 points in 1st half, thwarts Notre Dame’s rally

The Palmerton girls basketball team held visiting Notre Dame to one field goal and three points in the first half on Thursday night. When the Crusaders found their footing and cut the Blue Bombers’ lead to 22-17 at the end of the third quarter, junior guard Sydney Frantz hit a pair of free throws and then took a pass from senior guard Bethie Morgan and scored to push the advantage back to nine points with 5:50 remaining in the game.
