Flurries and cold for Denver with heavy snow for southeast Colorado
The weather pattern will remain cold and unsettled for the next 7 to 10 days with more snow in the forecast for the mountains and the plains
2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
How Much Snow has Colorado’s Grand Mesa Seen So Far This Winter?
Colorado's Grand Mesa is a beautiful place to visit during the winter months. If you can get up passed Powderhorn Ski Resort and on to the Mesa Lakes Lodge you'll find an amazing winter wonderland waiting to be explored. Western Colorado counts on the winter snows to restore our lakes,...
12 inches of snow to hit particularly dry Colorado region
Part of Colorado that's behind on snowpack this season (and experiencing drought) is about to get hit with significant snow, with 'winter storm warnings' already posted by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, a large portion of southeast Colorado should expect up to 12 inches of snow (with...
After snow across most of the state, next storm takes aim at southern CO
After more than 2 feet of snow for some ski area this week and the biggest January storm in decades in Denver, the next storm is taking aim at a different part of Colorado.Most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins measured 4-8 inches of snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday while totals on the east side of the metro area like Bennett received more than foot of snow. Denver's official snowfall measured at the airport was 9.2 inches which was the most snow in the city in January since 1992.Colorado's mountains have done even better with snow in the...
New Study Names Colorado’s Ugliest City — But You Say These Towns Are Uglier
Earlier this year, we learned that alot.com designated Lochbuie as the ugliest town in Colorado. You may agree with that statement, you may not. You could also be thinking — what the hell is Lochbuie?. Uncover Colorado reports that Lochbuie (pronounced lock-BOO-ee) is a statutory town nestled in Adams...
Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado
Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
PHOTOS: Look at Dangerous Road Conditions All Over Colorado
Colorado woke up to some nasty weather this morning. Many Colorado locations were still under a winter storm warning during the early hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Take a look at the driving conditions on roads all over the Centennial State. Thanks to cotrip.org, you can access cameras posted...
Denver experiences biggest two-day January snowstorm in 30-plus years
According to the National Weather Service, Denver experienced its biggest 2-day January snowstorm in over 30 years this week. Between January 17 and 18, a total of 9.1 inches of snow was recorded at Denver International Airport. This is the deepest January snow accumulation over a two-day period since January 7 and 8 of 1992, also the 8th deepest two-day January snow accumulation since 1882 (when records began).
When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?
Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
Spring Preview: Where Are the Best Lakes To Fish in Colorado?
Sure, sure... it's the dead of winter. Snow is on the ground. It's really cold outside. But is it too early to start dreaming of warmer weather and spending some quality time outdoors? I think not!. If you're like me, once Christmas passes you probably start longing for the days...
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
Between 6-10 inches of snow fell with this storm, next storm arrives Friday.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the eastern plains Colorado until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Skies clear tonight.
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
