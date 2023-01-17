ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

After snow across most of the state, next storm takes aim at southern CO

After more than 2 feet of snow for some ski area this week and the biggest January storm in decades in Denver, the next storm is taking aim at a different part of Colorado.Most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins measured 4-8 inches of snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday while totals on the east side of the metro area like Bennett received more than foot of snow. Denver's official snowfall measured at the airport was 9.2 inches which was the most snow in the city in January since 1992.Colorado's mountains have done even better with snow in the...
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado

Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Denver experiences biggest two-day January snowstorm in 30-plus years

According to the National Weather Service, Denver experienced its biggest 2-day January snowstorm in over 30 years this week. Between January 17 and 18, a total of 9.1 inches of snow was recorded at Denver International Airport. This is the deepest January snow accumulation over a two-day period since January 7 and 8 of 1992, also the 8th deepest two-day January snow accumulation since 1882 (when records began).
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

