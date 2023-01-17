Read full article on original website
Related
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Priyanka Chopra Has Baby Malti Marie, 1, Join Her For 1st Mother-Daughter ‘Vogue’ Photo Shoot
Priyanka Chopra just landed her first Vogue cover and she looked gorgeous in a yellow leather coat. The 40-year-old graced the February issue of British Vogue and even posed with her adorable baby daughter, Malti Marie, in the photo shoot. On the cover, Priyanka looked beautiful as she rocked minimal...
Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Match in Low-Rise Miniskirts and Sheer Crop Tops
Kylie Jenner has been experimenting with sheer, mesh designs as of late, so it's no surprise to see she got her hands on Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 dots set. The reality star posed alongside best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka "Stassie," in the viral style, which has also been seen on Dua Lipa and Chlöe.
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
In Style
Emma Roberts Matched Her Lipstick to Her Sheer Red Gown
Monochrome and sheer are two of fashion's biggest trends right now. But what happens when you combine the two together? Pure sartorial magic. Just look at Emma Roberts, who attended the premiere of her new movie Maybe Do I on Tuesday night while wearing an elegant see-through gown that not only matched her shoes, but also her lipstick *and* her handbag. On her way to the red carpet, Emma was spotted wearing the sheer crimson gown that featured a twisted, one-shoulder neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a row of color-coordinated buttons down to her ankles.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Fully Sheer Dress With Massive Yellow Bow
The "On the Floor" singer turned heads at the premiere of her new movie "Shotgun Wedding."
Lisa Rinna Suits Up in Structured Alexander Wang Blazer Dress and Faux-Fur Lined Boots at ’80 For Brady’ World Premiere
Lisa Rinna suited up for a night out at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival world premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School in Palm Springs, Calif. yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who said this week she would not return to the show, looked sharp in a black Alexander Wang blazer dress with a structured, boxy fit and broad 80’s-esque shoulders. The double-breasted dress was a midi length and was belted and was followed by a pseudo pencil skirt with deep front-facing pockets. Rinna toted a crystalized Alexander Wang bunny bag and wore her...
ABC News
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
NEW YORK -- The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions. A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes:. Heidi Klum, not long after her Halloween worm appearance, showed...
Tracee Ellis Ross Slips Into Red-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Printed Blazer for Pattern Blowdryer Promo
If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross will do, it’s serve a look. The Emmy-nominated actress has continued to do just that while promoting the new hairdryer from her Pattern haircare line. On Tuesday, Ross came through with a series of photos posted on Instagram, showing off yet another fashionable ensemble that she wore while promoting the new hot tool. Styled by Karla Welch, Ross donned a black and white coordinating outfit by Christopher John Rogers. The wardrobe included a puffy blazer that had long, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist, while the skirt featured a dramatic ruffle at the center. ...
La La Anthony Looks Pretty in Pink Cutout Dress, Fuzzy Coat & Metallic Silver Pumps for ‘Today’ Show
La La Anthony joined the “Today” show this morning in New York City. The “Think Like A Man” actress wore a hot pink long-sleeve midi dress that featured v neckline and a midsection cutout for her television appearance. The fitted silhouette opened up into a middle slit right underneath a tied string that brought a ruched look to the dress. She layered the piece with a cream-colored fur coat. Anthony opted for minimal accessories with a pair of silver-toned teardrop earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a half-up style with soft curls cascading down the back of her dress. Her...
Selena Gomez Cozies Up in Black T-Shirt Dress & Rubber Boots While Filming ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Selena Gomez was spotted in New York today filming season 3 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Her appearance followed the news that Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will be joining the cast of the mystery and comedy drama in the new season. Gomez’s look was comprised of a black long-sleeve t-shirt dress, the cozy ill-fitting style layered over loose ribbed black trousers. The pop star wore a black mask and styled her hair parted down the middle and embellished with voluminous curls. On her feet, Gomez sported gray rubbed boots in a chunky style that resembled lug sole boots, the silhouette bulky...
Julia Garner Stuns In Ballerina Pink At The 2023 Golden Globes
The 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards is back to quench our thirst for red-carpet elegance, celebrity fanfare, and a few long-winded acceptance speeches. For the nominated actors, award season is a chance to make a statement outside of the characters they play on screen. While most attendees are nominated for a singular role, some take it to the next level and are nominated for multiple characters. Julia Garner is one of the stars nominated for multiple performances at this year’s awards, but dare we say that Julia Garner’s 2023 Golden Globes look deserves a third nomination? The actress wore a light...
Simona Tabasco Sparkles in Crystal Dress & Chain-Heel Sandals at J.W. Anderson’s Milan Fashion Week Show
The “White Lotus” star Simona Tabasco brought sparkling style to J.W. Anderson’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show. Tabasco, who went viral for her role as sex worker Lucia on the HBO Max drama, was part of the British designer’s latest front row for the genderless, technology-inspired collection — alongside stars including co-star Sabrina Impacciatore, Charli XCX and Bryanboy. While arriving in Milan for the occasion during Milan Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, Tabasco posed in a glitzy J.W. Anderson ensemble. The Italian actress’ outfit, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featured a black cold-shoulder dress with slouchy long sleeves and a floor-length skirt, given a...
Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
In Style
Mermaidcore Was Arguably the Dress Code for the 2023 Golden Globes
Unlike The Met Gala, whose invitation comes with a strict dress policy, The Golden Globes doesn’t establish a set theme. Year after year, however, attendees seem to create their own dress code, with a particular aesthetic popping up all over the carpet. In 2022, there was a business casual craze; at the 2023 Golden Globes, the pre-show was *swimming* with mermaid styles.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0