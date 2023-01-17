UT blocks TikTok on its Wi-Fi network on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order

The University of Texas banned TikTok on all its Wi-Fi networks after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order to ban the app on all state-owned devices due to cybersecurity concerns.

On Dec. 7, Abbott issued a letter ordering every state agency to prohibit its employees from downloading or using TikTok on any government-issued devices because of the “growing threats” posed by the popular social media application. The ban on the app extends to all state-issued cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers and other devices capable of internet connectivity, including at state universities.

The app, which is known for its short-form videos, has more than 86 million users in the U.S., and it is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, prompting concerns among several state and federal officials about the app's connections to the Chinese government.

“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices — including when, where and how they conduct internet activity — and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Abbott wrote in the letter. “While TikTok has claimed that it stores U.S. data within the U.S., the company admitted in a letter to Congress that China-based employees can have access to that U.S. data.”

UT’s move to restrict the app on its Wi-Fi networks means anyone on campus who is connected to the UT Wi-Fi will not be able to use TikTok, even on their personal devices. The announcement comes about a month after the university told all faculty, staff and student employees not to install TikTok on their university-owned devices and to immediately remove the app if they had already downloaded it.

“The university is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure,” Jeff Neyland, UT's adviser to the president for technology strategy, wrote in its letter to students Tuesday. “As outlined in the governor’s directive, TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices ... and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government."

UT junior Gabriel Orellana said he uses TikTok at least once a day for about an hour because it provides him with personalized entertainment. Despite the ban, he said he plans to keep using TikTok on his own cellular data, but the decision from UT might serve as a deterrent for him because it won’t be as easy to access the app on campus.

“The state’s decision to ban TikTok seems like an overreaction,” Orellana said. “So many apps and websites these days are collecting our data and personal information so it seems normal at this point. Perhaps there is a legitimate privacy/data reason for wanting to restrict the app, but not enough public awareness of these concerns has been made to justify these actions, in my opinion.”

According to CNN , 31 states have taken action to restrict TikTok on state-issued devices due to concerns about the app's connection to the Chinese government. President Joe Biden recently signed a bill that bans the app on federal government devices with limited exceptions for law enforcement or national security purposes.

"We're disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok," TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown said in a statement to the American-Statesman. "We're especially sorry to see the unintended consequences of these rushed policies beginning to impact universities' ability to share information, recruit students, and build communities around athletic teams, student groups, campus publications, and more."

During an appearance at the University of Michigan in December, FBI Director Christopher Wray raised concerns that China could control the app’s recommendation algorithm and collect user data that could be used for espionage, according to The Associated Press .

“All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that’s very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States,” Wray said. “That should concern us.”

In an opinion piece for the Statesman, UT professors Natalie Stroud and Samuel Woolley wrote that the state’s ban on TikTok was applied in an “overly broad” manner and would put young people at risk because it limited state agencies from “gathering, analyzing, and providing information.” Stroud and Woolley are both a part of the Center for Media Engagement, which conducts research "to benefit the media landscape."

“Without access to TikTok, those at state agencies — including researchers and state university professors like us — are limited in their capacity to provide relevant information,” Stroud and Woolley wrote. “The blanket ban also ties the hands of experts working to understand the platform and the complexities of genuine privacy and safety concerns online.”

