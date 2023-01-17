ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars WR Coach Chris Jackson Responds to Texas Longhorns Rumors

By John Shipley
 2 days ago

The wide receiver coach has helped the Jaguars' starting duo have career years, and on Monday took to Twitter to address rumors that he is next heading to college.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have managed to keep themselves out of the traditional January coaching carousel this year thanks to a postseason run, but that doesn't mean some members of Doug Pederson's staff aren't still facing questions.

According to a report from Bobby Burton of Inside Texas , Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson is allegedly in line to be the next Texas Longhorns wide receivers coach. On Monday, Jackson himself took to social media to push against the report.

"FYI, I deal in reality and not rumors. I am the WR coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars where I’m under contract and absolutely ❤️ it! My main focus is doing my job to the best of my ability and preparing for a huge playoff game this weekend vs the Chiefs. 🔐 in!" Jackson posted on Twitter.

"I have not had any conversation with anyone outside of this organization regarding coaching. I am a Jacksonville Jaguar!!"

Jackson was in his usual place during Tuesday's practice as the Jaguars prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs, taking a hands-on role in working with the entire wide receiver group.

Jackson has been applauded by receivers inside the Jaguars' locker room this year for his enthusiasm and attention to detail. Under Jackson, wide receivers Christian Kirk (84/1,108/8) and Zay Jones (82/823/5) have had the best seasons of their careers, with the Jaguars' wide receivers improving in a big way compared to last year's Sanjay Lal-led unit. Jackson's own experience as an NFL player has played a big part in his success with the Jaguars.

"I think it's important. I don't think it's the end-all be-all type of thing that they have NFL experience. However, I'm coming into an opportunity as a new head coach again, even though I've been a head coach, and I want to make sure there are guys that have great experience, great teaching, great knowledge, not only of the game of football but what we're going to teach offensively with schematics," Doug Pederson said in February when he announced his staff.

"I looked into the college world to bring guys up. I've had guys in Philadelphia where they came from college. You always want to hire the best guys, and some of these guys have actual NFL experience playing, and I think that's important, as well."

