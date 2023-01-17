Read full article on original website
Related
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
Oscar 2023 nominations announcement: What to know and how to watch
The 2023 Oscar season is officially in full swing. Good Morning America revealed Wednesday that Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed and star of hit film M3gan Allison Williams will announce the Oscar nominees live next Tuesday, January 24. Ahmed won the 2022 Oscar for Best Live Action Short film alongside...
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
New to Netflix this Weekend (January 20-22)
We’re back again for this week’s version of ClutchPoints Entertainment’s New to Netflix this Weekend. For this weekend of January 20-22, let’s take a look at all of the new shows, series, seasons, and films that are new to Netflix this weekend. New to Netflix this...
Everything New on Disney+ in February
Disney+ has a lot of new Marvel stuff coming in February. At the beginning of the month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its streaming debut on the service. A week later, the making-of Assembled special about Wakanda Forever debuts. A few weeks after that, there’s Voices Rising, a series about the making of the music in the film.
videoageinternational.net
Film1 Inks Content Deal with The Searchers
SPI’s pay-TV and on-demand service Film1 has inked a licensing deal with Benelux-based distribution company The Searchers, acquiring the broadcasting rights of more than forty titles for the Netherlands over the next two years. Titles include the film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ masterpiece The Personal History of David Copperfield,...
videoageinternational.net
The TikTok Phenomenon is a Knock-Knock Joke?
At breakfast at my hotel in Singapore — when I was there for the ATF in early December 2022 — I regularly saw a girl of about five years old staring at a cellular phone while eating at a table with her parents. At one point she would start waving her hands and jumping up and down. The scene was repeated daily.
videoageinternational.net
Zinc Media Launches Atomic TV
Zinc Media Group has launched new factual label Atomic Television, spearheaded by Stephen McQuillan. The Bristol-based label will target factual content within the genres of history, science, adventure and documentary. McQuillan comes to Zinc from Humble Bee Films where he was creative director. He brings with him over 20 years...
videoageinternational.net
Lisa Joy to Preside over Series Mania’s International Jury
At a reception held last night at the French Consulate in Los Angeles, Series Mania founder and general director, Laurence Herszberg, and artistic director Frederic Lavigne announced that Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer Lisa Joy has been selected as jury president for this year’s Series Mania Festival and its International Competition. The festival runs March 17-24 in Lille, France; the industry arm of the festival, Series Mania Forum, will be held March 21-23, with the Lille Dialogues set for March 23.
videoageinternational.net
Evan Shapiro to Keynote at MIPTV
MIPTV has partnered with industry thought leader Evan Shapiro on exclusive research to be unveiled in a scene-setting keynote on the opening day of the market (running April 17-19, 2023 in Cannes). Shapiro will draw on the brand-new audience research, exclusive to MIPTV, to challenge assumptions and provide insights to...
SHOOT Online
Street Talk for January 20, 2023
Production company Merchant has signed director Benji Weinstein for Canadian representation. He continues to be repped by SMUGGLER in the U.S. and U.K., and Finch in Australia and New Zealand. Weinstein began his career directing independent music promos for artists including the indie-rock band The Weakerthans, which saw his work nominated for Music Video of the Year at the Juno Awards. After spending some time directing episodic television, Weinstein transitioned into advertising. He has been credited with laugh-out-loud funny content in recent years for brands such as Dr. Pepper and Mentos. He has worked with clients including Bubly with Michael Bublé, Temptations, GEICO, V Energy, MiO, Aldi, Toyota, Monster.com, BMO, Fountain Tire, Expedia, GoDaddy, and Virgin Media. Weinstein took inspiration from COVID-19 lockdowns to create the pioneering Zoom series Join Meeting, featuring actor Terry Crews. Weinstein has been critically recognised with a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for REI’s #OptOutside and Gold Pencil for Best in Show. Looking ahead, Weinstein will be directing some exciting new ads in Australia and the U,K. at the beginning of the year. Currently, he is working on a new podcast series, which will be released in 2023....
How (and where) to watch the AP Top 25 Movies online
Glittering rock ‘n’ roll, women warriors and kings, spellbinding multiverses and stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the AP Top 25 Movies list. Some of last year's best films, as determined by our panel of 26 journalists from across the U.S., are still in theaters — but many are also available online to stream now. Here’s where you can find the movies: 1. “THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN” HBO Max.Colin...
TV Tonight: Our highlights for Thursday, January 19
Marie Antoinette is just one of the gems on TV Tonight.
videoageinternational.net
‘Outlander’ S8 and Prequel Set at STARZ
Lionsgate+ announced the renewal for an eighth and final season of the time-traveling fantasy drama Outlander, and a greenlight for the Lionsgate+ original series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The 10-episode prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood comes from Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, who also...
Hollywood Cannot Survive Without Movie Theaters
Every Thanksgiving weekend, once the holiday itself has passed and people are looking for things to do for the rest of the break, I get texts from friends seeking movie recommendations: What’s worth seeing in theaters right now? In 2022, that query became more of a plea. Was there anything to see? Something the whole family, not just rowdy teenagers, might enjoy? Anything geared toward grown-up viewers? And then, with an air of horror, they would realize that only two movies along those lines were out—Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion—but that, on one of the year’s...
Daily Beast
New on Disney+ February 2023: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Proud Family,’ More
As we wait for The Mandalorian to return in March, Disney+ is scrounging around for other new content. There’s not a ton coming to the family-friendly streamer in February, but there’s enough to tide us over until a new season with Grogu. To start out the month, leading...
Comments / 0