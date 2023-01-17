It can be a thankless job at times. To make the decision to run for and serve on a local school board requires commitment and passion to make a difference in your school system and in the community. Board members are not paid for their service, and on their shoulders, they bear the responsibility of the operation of the district and the safety and welfare of their students and employees. Along with the superintendent of schools, they are the leadership in any school district, and it is a tough job. Face it; a lot of times, board members and district administration only hear from us when we are mad about something. So, the job of school board member requires a special commitment and a comfort of knowing that the work and service is for the benefit of the students, staff, and community.

PARIS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO