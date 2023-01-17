Read full article on original website
Charleston Defeats Eagles in Big Conference Game at Paris
The Charleston Tigers made the trip down Highway 22 recently to play an important conference game with the Paris Eagles. Paris Gymnasium was full of anticipation for the game that featured the Tigers and their star player, Brandon Scott with the then Paris Eagles who at the time were undefeated at 5-0 in conference play. Scott, had just recently scored 40 points in a win for Charleston over Cossatot River.
Paris School Board Members Recognized for Service to Schools and Community
It can be a thankless job at times. To make the decision to run for and serve on a local school board requires commitment and passion to make a difference in your school system and in the community. Board members are not paid for their service, and on their shoulders, they bear the responsibility of the operation of the district and the safety and welfare of their students and employees. Along with the superintendent of schools, they are the leadership in any school district, and it is a tough job. Face it; a lot of times, board members and district administration only hear from us when we are mad about something. So, the job of school board member requires a special commitment and a comfort of knowing that the work and service is for the benefit of the students, staff, and community.
Langford Says “Here Am I, Send Me”
William Carey once said, “I’m not afraid of failure; I’m afraid of succeeding at things that don’t matter.” For Mansfield junior, Dakota Langford, the one thing that matters most is spreading the word of God around the world. Langford was recently presented with the opportunity of a lifetime to attend a week-long mission trip to Madrid, Spain. First Students (the student ministry of First Baptist Monticello) is partnering with other churches around the state on what is called a GO Impact trip with the International Mission Board (IMB). GO Impact trips were created by the IMB specifically for youth to be sent to spread the Gospel. The IMB is a Christian missionary society affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention(SBC). During this trip, they will be working with ESL students of all ages and backgrounds.
