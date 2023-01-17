Read full article on original website
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
k12dive.com
Momentum grows for family engagement in teacher prep
There is growing momentum to break down barriers between family engagement practices and educator preparation programs. “Historically, family engagement and educator preparation have always operated in silos,” said Weadé James, senior director of development and research at the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, or AACTE. But...
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Corvias Year in Review: Significant Milestones Advanced Military, Higher Education and Municipal Partnerships
WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Corvias achieved numerous performance milestones during 2022 across all of its partnerships and is grateful for the efforts of its approximately 750 employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005554/en/ At Fort Riley, Kansas, Corvias CEO Chris Wilson (left), Managing Director Peter Sims (right) and the local team participated in a volunteer event as part of Corvias’ core principles of giving back to the communities we serve. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nieman Lab
A new fellowship enlists students to fill reporting gaps on HBCUs
When Jarrett Carter Sr. launched HBCU Digest in 2010, it was to fill a gap in thoughtful and rigorous higher education journalism on historically Black colleges and universities in the United States. As a student at Morgan State University in the early 2000s, Carter wanted to be a sports writer....
US News and World Report
3 Ways Graduate School Pays Off
Graduate school requires a significant investment of both time and money. While there are affordable options at brick-and-mortar institutions and through online programs, some two-year, full-time graduate programs can cost more than $100,000. Doctoral and professional programs can cost even more and require more years of study. But experts say...
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
Unemployment Among Youth
Unemployment among youth, or those between the ages of 15-24, is a significant social and economic issue that affects countries around the world. High rates of youth unemployment can lead to a number of negative consequences, including social and economic inequality, increased poverty, and a lack of job security and opportunities for the next generation.
FHWA awards $10M for small businesses nationwide
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) recently awarded 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands $10 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise/Supportive Services (DBE/SS) program funding. The program supports small businesses owned by minorities, women, and other socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Funding can be used to provide […] The post FHWA awards $10M for small businesses nationwide appeared first on Transportation Today.
peninsulachronicle.com
WJC Schools Hosting Job Fair January 27
JAMES CITY-Williamsburg-James City County (WJC) Schools will host a job fair on Friday, January 27. The event will take place from 9am to noon and again from 2pm to 4:30pm at Lafayette High School, 4660 Longhill Rd. School administrators from all of WJC’s schools will be on site during the...
