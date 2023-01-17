ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Peninsula equestrian coach accused of soliciting juvenile student for sex acts

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzSZt_0kHnCmWV00

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:10

REDWOOD CITY -- An equestrian coach who worked in several Peninsula locations has been arrested and accused of arranging to meet a juvenile student to engage in sexual acts.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified the coach Tuesday as 30-year-old Atherton resident Alec Lawler.

According to a press statement, sheriff's detectives learned Lawler sent sexual photos to one of his equestrian students. Detectives also discovered that Lawler has asked for and received sexual photographs from the student and contacted the juvenile with the intention of engaging in sexual acts, the sheriff's office said.

On Jan. 5, Lawler was found in Riverside County and arrested with the help of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Lawler was charged with sending harmful matter/intent to seduce a minor, arranging to meet with a minor for sex act, and possession of obscene matter.

According to the equestrian publication The Chronicle of the Horse, deputies arrested Lawler at a horse show facility in Thermal. The report said the U.S. Equestrian Federation listed him as ineligible to compete on Jan. 6, and the U.S. Center for SafeSport issued a temporary suspension for "allegations of misconduct" on Jan. 11.

Lawler posted bail a day after his arrest and is currently out of custody.

The sheriff's office said Lawler coached numerous juveniles over the past several years in Portola Valley and other locations throughout San Mateo County, and that detectives are concerned there are potentially more victims.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Detective C. Barker at 650-474-1243 or by e-mail: CBarker@smcgov.org. Anonymous tips can also be left at 800-547-2700.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Man accused of shooting East Palo Alto police officer makes 1st court appearance

EAST PALO ALTO – A 44-year-old man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday to face seven felony charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting an East Palo Alto officer in the foot during a traffic stop last week, San Mateo County prosecutors said.Willie Wiley Jr., an East Palo Alto resident, is accused of the shooting last Thursday after an officer pulled over a 2006 Dodge Charger in the area of Fordham Street and Purdue Avenue around 11 p.m. for not having a front license plate, according to the county District Attorney's Office.Wiley got out of the car and allegedly...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Chief Armstrong's leave is latest twist in troubled Oakland police department history

OAKLAND -- Another alleged case of misconduct in the Oakland Police Department is triggering strong responses from those who have worked -- in some cases for decades -- to reform the department.The Oakland Police Department has been under a federal oversight for more than 20 years since a civil rights lawsuit was filed against the city in 2000.A group of officers known as the Riders were accused of beating Black residents, planting drugs and falsifying records.RELATED ARTICLE: Oakland police chief placed on administrative leaveThe department had made great improvements in meeting the court-mandated reforms. Now new allegations may set OPD back...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz police arrest stabbing suspect during high-risk vehicle stop

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a stabbing last week that left a victim in critical condition, authorities confirmed.Santa Cruz police detectives were investigating the stabbing that happened last Tuesday, January 10. The victim ended up with life-threatening injuries at a local trauma center. Police were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Watsonville resident Danis Valle Miranda and sought a warrant for his arrest for attempted homicide based on the follow-up investigation. On Wednesday, Santa Cruz police patrol officers located the suspect in his vehicle in the area of Water Street and Magnolia Street and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop to apprehend him. Miranda was booked into custody on the warrant for attempted homicide. Police detectives said they recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the attempted homicide. Authorities said the investigation indicated the stabbing was an isolated incident between two people who were acquaintances at the time of the attack. There are no outstanding suspects in the case, police said. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact SCPD Detective Crowell at (831) 420-5823.  
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Chief Armstrong on paid leave amid new misconduct scandal

OAKLAND -- City officials in Oakland early Thursday evening confirmed that Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong has been placed on paid administrative leave after an investigation concluded he failed to properly handle serious misconduct by an officer.Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin issued the statement about Armstrong being placed on leave after 6 p.m. "The decision was not taken lightly but we believe that it is critical for the safety of our community that we build trust and confidence between the Department and the public," the statement read. "We must have transparency and accountability to move forward as...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco gallery owner Collier Gwin in custody for spraying homeless woman with hose

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gallery owner Collier Gwin was taken into police custody Wednesday after the San Francisco DA's Office issued an arrest warrant for misdemeanor battery in connection with him spraying an unhoused woman with a hose last week.Officers arrived at Gwin's business on Montgomery Street in Jackson Square around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Officers escorted Gwin peacefully to the back of a patrol car. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office sent out a press release and DA Brooke Jenkins tweeted about the warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, Gwin will be "charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley exec pleads guilty to sharing sensitive software with Chinese university

An executive for a group that contracts with NASA pleaded guilty Friday to sharing sensitive aeronautics software with a Beijing university, federal prosecutors said. Jonathan Yet Wing Soong, 35, of Castro Valley, admitted violating export control laws between 2016 and 2020 as part of a scheme to funnel sensitive aeronautics software to a Beijing university on a federal list of restricted entities. Soong, who pleaded guilty to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, was a program administrator with the Universities Space Research Association, a nonprofit research corporation that had a contract with NASA to license and distribute aeronautics-related Army...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Convicted SF Tenderloin fentanyl dealer receives 4-year federal prison sentence

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal judge sentenced an Oakland man to four years in prison Friday for selling fentanyl in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.Jose Alvarado, 27, pleaded guilty in July to charges of selling fentanyl and possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell it. In his plea agreement, Alvarado described selling fentanyl to undercover law enforcement agents on four occasions in the Tenderloin District from November 2021 to February 2022, prosecutors said.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Alvarado was arrested outside of his Oakland residence on March 31, 2022. In his backpack and inside his residence, law enforcement officers found approximately 18 ounces (518 grams) of a substance containing fentanyl and 45 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, along with $38,000 in cash.Following his prison term, Alvarado will serve four years of supervision.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week

CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen vehicle plunges off Twin Peaks hillside in San Francisco during police chase

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspected stolen vehicle being chased by officers in San Francisco's Twin Peaks area overnight Thursday rammed a police car before plunging off a hillside and landing on another vehicle.San Francisco police said just before midnight, officers attempted a traffic stop on a Range Rover for suspected DUI but the driver drove away instead, ramming a patrol vehicle, with the chase winding into the Twin Peaks area.The chase continued onto Crestline Drive on the east side of Twin Peaks when the Range Rover drove off a hillside, overturned and landed on top of a parked vehicle behind 135 Gardenside Drive.The adult male driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were injured, police said.Charges against the driver were pending.Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Swimmer goes missing off Esplanade Beach in Pacifica

PACIFICA – Authorities in San Mateo County are searching for a swimmer who was last seen off a beach in Pacifica Thursday morning.Around 10:30 a.m., police, along with firefighters and paramedics were called to Esplanade Beach on reports of a swimmer in distress.Investigators determined that three men went into the ocean at the beach when one of the swimmers was struck by a large wave and pulled further from the shore. The two other swimmers were able to make it back to shore and called 911 for help.Police and firefighters searched the area and surrounding beaches, but did not find the swimmer. Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, a California Highway Patrol air unit and a drone from the San Bruno Police Department were requested to aid in the search.The swimmer is described as a man in his 20s, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts.Police did not release the swimmer's name.Anyone with information is ask to contact Pacifica Police, referencing case 23-0160.
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto sandwich shop robbed of cash before closing time, suspect sought

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the strong-arm robbery of a sandwich shop just before closing time Monday night.Shortly before 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the Subway at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center on reports of a robbery.According to investigators, an employee was reconciling the cash register at the end of her shift when the suspect entered. The suspect, who was not armed, greeted the victim in Spanish and demanded all the money from the register.Police said the suspect went behind the register and took the cash before running out of the shop. He was last seen heading southbound on Middlefield Road on foot.The victim, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was not physically injured.Police described the suspect as a man about 45-years-old, standing about 6' tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black and red jacket, along with dark-colored pants.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves

SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marina District residents demand crackdown on neighborhood crime

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District residents love their neighborhood, but told city officials at an emotional town hall meeting Tuesday night, they no longer feel safe in their homes.Crime is on the rise in the scenic avenues nestled along the waterfront. Security cameras are recording homes and garages being burglarized. Vehicles are being broken into with regularity and drugs are openly being used on the streets. A 10-month-old baby boy almost died after being exposed to fentanyl in a neighborhood park."I too don't feel safe," said local resident Sam Chehrani. "My wife, when she's walking around, I also feel concern. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Volunteers sought for committee overseeing Martinez refinery release investigation

MARTINEZ – Contra Costa County officials are seeking volunteers to serve on a committee to oversee an independent investigation and risk assessment following a release of heavy metals from a Martinez refinery over the Thanksgiving holiday.The committee was formed in response to an incident that took place at the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) on the night of November 25 and early in the morning of November 26. According to health officials, more than 20 tons of metal-laden dust known as "spent catalyst" was released into surrounding neighborhoods.Testing by health officials showed the dust contained elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium,...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman's body found in Vallejo marsh being investigated as homicide

VALLEJO – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found Wednesday morning in a marsh near River Park in Vallejo.The body was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the water, in a marsh area near the 200 block of Wilson Avenue, according to Vallejo police.The woman has not been identified. The death is the second homicide this year in Vallejo.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough (707) 648-5425 or Detective Cpl. Ken Jackson (707) 648-4280.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose to open transition facilities for unhoused storm evacuees

SAN JOSE -- The city of San Jose announced Thursday that it will open transition facilities for unhoused evacuees from the recent series of atmospheric river storms.Evacuation transition facilities will be available at three of San Jose's existing quick-build housing communities at Rue Ferrari, Monterey Highway and Bernal Road, and off Mabury Road. This comes as two temporary 24-hour emergency evacuation centers gear up to close on Monday.The city opened the evacuation centers shortly after declaring a local emergency and evacuation order for unhoused persons along some waterways on Jan. 3 amid concerns of flooding. Both of those evacuation centers...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain fatally strikes person on tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person on the tracks was struck and killed by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday, halting service in the area.Caltrain said southbound train #512 fatally struck an individual at about 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3, which are about a mile apart between the Potrero Hill neighborhood south to the Silver Terrace neighborhood.The Caltrain main track 1 was on hold near the incident area. There were approximately 37 passengers on board, with no injuries reported, the agency said. A SamTrans bus bridge was set up between the Bayshore and San Francisco stations to allow passengers to bypass the area. Caltrain said it was the first fatality on the system this year. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms

ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
ORINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Breed announces safe injection site plan, regardless of state authorizationBreed announces safe injection site plan, skirting of state authorization

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco plans to try to thread a legislative needle to allow the opening of safe injection sites in the city.Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced Wednesday the expected introduction of a bill next week that, if enacted by the Board of Supervisors, would remove one hurdle to the opening of "Overdose Prevention Sites" in the city. Such sites would allow individuals to use heavy drugs like heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in a safe and supervised environment where there would be access to wraparound services for addiction.The new bill is necessary to remedy a problem the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz nonprofit raising money to repair Seacliff state beach

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) –  A local nonprofit this week started a recovery fund for Seacliff State Beach, an iconic stretch in Santa Cruz County, to help the area after a series of storms wrecked it.Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks, a nonprofit that partners with California State Parks to help maintain parks in Santa Cruz County, launched the "Seacliff State Beach Recovery Fund" to assist with long-term recovery efforts.Known for its winding staircase and a cement ship at the end of the beach's fishing pier, Seacliff suffered extensive damage earlier this month when enormous swells pummeled the beach during...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
108K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy