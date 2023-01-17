ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bangladesh officials report a Nipah virus death in a Rajshahi woman

Bangladesh’s Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) announced this week the death of a 35-year-old woman from Rajshahi from Nipah virus (NiV). It is reported that she had a history of consuming raw date juice. In addition to the case this week, Bangladesh reported three Nipah cases...
studyfinds.org

Antibiotics in wastewater and sewage contaminating global waterways, boosting drug-resistant superbugs

SOLNA, Sweden — Antibiotic residues in wastewater and sewage works are contributing to antibiotic resistance, a new study warns. The findings are a threat to human health worldwide as antibiotic resistance could make common medications useless against more resilient strains of bacteria. Researchers in Sweden found the residue of 92 antibiotics in the West Pacific Region, including parts of China, and 45 of them in the South East Asia region, which includes India.
raps.org

FDA issues draft guidance on mpox drug development

In a much-anticipated draft guidance issued on Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that unlike smallpox therapeutics, treatments for mpox cannot be developed under the Animal Rule, which enables the agency to approve products without human clinical trials in limited circumstances. The agency also said that sponsors...
Science News

Fungi that cause serious lung infections are now found throughout the U.S

Three types of fungi that cause serious lung infections and were once thought to be confined to certain regions of the United States are now widespread. In 1955, Histoplasma fungi grew mainly in Midwest soil and in parts of the East and South, and that’s where histoplasmosis infections mainly occurred. But Medicare records from 2007 through 2016 indicate that 47 states and Washington, D.C., had cases of histoplasmosis above a certain threshold, researchers report November 11 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
WASHINGTON STATE
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded

The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Teen Vogue

Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals

If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
BBC

Northern Ireland agriculture: Turning tonnes of dung from waste to resource

Northern Ireland produces a lot of manure - and with manure comes a lot of harmful, hot air. It's estimated that the agriculture industry could feed 10 million people - way more than the actual number of people here. But that much food equates to more than three million cows,...
raps.org

FDA officials impart lessons learned from quality management maturity pilots

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) should brief pilot participants ahead of the actual assessments and use a simplified rubric for scoring or rating a manufacturers quality management maturity (QMM) program. These were some of the lessons learned as the agency develops a future rating program for evaluating manufacturers on drug quality, according to results reported in a 10 January article published in The AAPS Journal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy