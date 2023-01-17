Read full article on original website
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
Bangladesh officials report a Nipah virus death in a Rajshahi woman
Bangladesh’s Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) announced this week the death of a 35-year-old woman from Rajshahi from Nipah virus (NiV). It is reported that she had a history of consuming raw date juice. In addition to the case this week, Bangladesh reported three Nipah cases...
Euro Roundup: Swissmedic responds to EU paper on avoiding medical device supply disruptions
The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has detailed its response to the European Union solution for a problem that could disrupt the supply of medical devices in the region. Last year, the EU Medical Device Coordination Group published a paper, MDCG 2022-18, describing the powers that authorities have to...
Antibiotics in wastewater and sewage contaminating global waterways, boosting drug-resistant superbugs
SOLNA, Sweden — Antibiotic residues in wastewater and sewage works are contributing to antibiotic resistance, a new study warns. The findings are a threat to human health worldwide as antibiotic resistance could make common medications useless against more resilient strains of bacteria. Researchers in Sweden found the residue of 92 antibiotics in the West Pacific Region, including parts of China, and 45 of them in the South East Asia region, which includes India.
FDA issues draft guidance on mpox drug development
In a much-anticipated draft guidance issued on Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that unlike smallpox therapeutics, treatments for mpox cannot be developed under the Animal Rule, which enables the agency to approve products without human clinical trials in limited circumstances. The agency also said that sponsors...
Fungi that cause serious lung infections are now found throughout the U.S
Three types of fungi that cause serious lung infections and were once thought to be confined to certain regions of the United States are now widespread. In 1955, Histoplasma fungi grew mainly in Midwest soil and in parts of the East and South, and that’s where histoplasmosis infections mainly occurred. But Medicare records from 2007 through 2016 indicate that 47 states and Washington, D.C., had cases of histoplasmosis above a certain threshold, researchers report November 11 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
‘Pandemic potential’: bird flu outbreaks fuelling chance of human spillover
Multiple waves of avian influenza have left a trail of devastation across the globe, leading to the deaths and culling of more than 300 million chickens, ducks and geese and an unknown number of wild birds between 2005 and 2021. Today, with parts of Europe and North America in the...
Dark Chocolate Isn't the Only Food With Heavy Metals. Here's How to Protect Yourself
"There are measurable amounts [of heavy metals] in pretty much all foods."
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded
The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
Study finds US freshwater fish highly contaminated with cancer causing ‘forever chemicals’
We have long known that PFAS were a big-time problem, but the news seems to get worse with just about every study that is conducted, and this week brings one that should set off alarm bells for everyone. Because a recent study says that eating just one freshwater fish caught...
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals
If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
Northern Ireland agriculture: Turning tonnes of dung from waste to resource
Northern Ireland produces a lot of manure - and with manure comes a lot of harmful, hot air. It's estimated that the agriculture industry could feed 10 million people - way more than the actual number of people here. But that much food equates to more than three million cows,...
Population Explosion of Canadian “Super Pigs” Could Spread Into the Northern U.S.
The U.S. may soon have a new wild pig problem. Until now, the invasive species has largely proliferated in warm places like the southeast, Texas, and California. But in recent years, invasive pigs have started thriving in Canada and may spread into North Dakota, Montana, Michigan, and Minnesota. How Did...
'Concerning' map reveals where fish caught in the US are full of hazardous 'forever chemicals'
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, are in waterways across the US, scientists warn, making it risky to eat some fish.
Turning People Into Living Statues: The Unsolved Mystery of the "Sleeping Illness"
During the years of 1917-1928, half a million people in North America and Europe were mysteriously immobilized by an unsettling condition that could have been taken straight from a horror movie script.
FDA officials impart lessons learned from quality management maturity pilots
The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) should brief pilot participants ahead of the actual assessments and use a simplified rubric for scoring or rating a manufacturers quality management maturity (QMM) program. These were some of the lessons learned as the agency develops a future rating program for evaluating manufacturers on drug quality, according to results reported in a 10 January article published in The AAPS Journal.
