Sentara opens first midwifery practice in Hampton
The Sentara Midwifery Specialists opens this month and is the first midwifery practice for the healthcare system.
peninsulachronicle.com
Raymond A. Mason School of Business Hiring For Several Positions
WILLIAMSBURG-The Raymond A. Mason School of Business at the College of William & Mary has several job openings. The school is looking to hire a part-time program coordinator for the Executive Partner Program as well as several full-time positions. A full-time associate director of graduate career advising and education is...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
New VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch
A new Veterans Administration medical clinic is coming to the former site of a movie theater in Western Branch.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News/ Williamsburg Airport Announces Partnership With College Of William & Mary
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News/Williamsburg Airport recently announced a partnership agreement between the airport and William & Mary, earning Newport News/Williamsburg Airport the designation as the “Official Airport of William & Mary Athletics.”. Through this agreement, students and patrons of William & Mary sporting events will soon see signage advertising...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
USS Mesa Verde Commanding Officer relieved of duties
In a press release from the United States Navy, Captain Michael D. Nordeen has been the Commanding Officer of Mesa Verde in August 2022 and was relieved of his duties on Jan. 18 due to a "loss of confidence in his ability to command."
WAVY News 10
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — When a 6-year-old shot and wounded his first-grade teacher in this shipbuilding city near Virginia’s coast, the community reacted with collective shock. But the sentiment has percolated into rage from parents and particularly from teachers, with many lambasting school administrators Tuesday night for...
Portsmouth parts ways with Deputy City Manager
Officials say Deputy City Manager Robert Baldwin no longer works for the city as of January 13.
Commonwealth's Attorney to make announcement on VB pastor John Blanchard
Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney will be making an announcement regarding the criminal case against John Blanchard at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to county officials.
Annual Feeding 5000 event giving back to a community in hard times
The organization Feeding 5000 gave away premade meals at their annual celebration in Newport News to focus back on peace, after the recent shooting at Richneck Elementary.
Former 13News Now meteorologist Julie Wilcox passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now has lost a former staff member and friend. It is with great sadness, we at 13News Now share news of the death of former meteorologist Julie Wilcox. She passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. Julie worked at 13News Now for 12 years...
'This was meant to be:' VB grandmother helps homeless teen find the right path
StandUp for Kids has been around since 1990 and is a national non-profit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of youth homelessness.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk to conduct monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response will be starting a monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test. These tests are to get residents used to alerts that will notify them in the event of an emergency. The alert will be active for an hour after...
Newport News teachers say they're fed up with student behavior, lack of support
Anger and frustration are common feelings among Newport News teachers as they express safety concerns following the Richneck Elementary School shooting.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
foodgressing.com
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.
