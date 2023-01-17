ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

peninsulachronicle.com

Raymond A. Mason School of Business Hiring For Several Positions

WILLIAMSBURG-The Raymond A. Mason School of Business at the College of William & Mary has several job openings. The school is looking to hire a part-time program coordinator for the Executive Partner Program as well as several full-time positions. A full-time associate director of graduate career advising and education is...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market

NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News/ Williamsburg Airport Announces Partnership With College Of William & Mary

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News/Williamsburg Airport recently announced a partnership agreement between the airport and William & Mary, earning Newport News/Williamsburg Airport the designation as the “Official Airport of William & Mary Athletics.”. Through this agreement, students and patrons of William & Mary sporting events will soon see signage advertising...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk to conduct monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response will be starting a monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test. These tests are to get residents used to alerts that will notify them in the event of an emergency. The alert will be active for an hour after...
NORFOLK, VA
foodgressing.com

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

