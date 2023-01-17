ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

mysaline.com

Single Parents can apply for this Scholarship until March 15th

If you’re a single parent looking to pay for college classes, apply for this annual scholarship until March 15th. Eligible single parents are invited to apply for Summer 2023 scholarships at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents who are attending college or obtaining technical training. A full list of eligibility guidelines is available at aspsf.org/eligibility.
ARKANSAS STATE
redriverradio.org

Arkansas Medicaid Expansion Program Faces Funding Hurdles

ARKANSAS MEDICAID- When Medicaid Expansion became effective in 2014 under the Obama administration, most states accepted some form of the federal program to provide healthcare coverage to their lower-income working-poor; but most southern “red states” refused to sign on. However Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas accepted the Medicaid Expansion.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Bradford appointed to Black History Commission

LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Dr. Michelle Krause to lead UAMS health system and hospital

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) named Michelle W. Krause, M.D., MPH, senior vice chancellor for UAMS Health and chief executive officer for UAMS Medical Center, and Ahmed Abuabdou, MD, MBA, chief clinical officer for UAMS Medical Center. Both have been serving in these roles on an interim...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

State of the state: Health emergency probably ending, hospitals’ financial emergency not

Arkansas may soon exit a public health emergency even as some of its hospitals are facing a financial one so severe that some are on the brink of closing. When the federal government declares an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the state Department of Human Services will start removing ineligible Medicaid recipients for the first time in three years.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids

Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Sanders announces Mayton, Webb appointments to state commissions

Gov. Sarah Sanders announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that she will appoint Michael Mayton to the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission and Doyle Webb as the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) chair. Mayton’s appointment will expire on Dec. 31, 2027, and he will replace Christopher Palmer. Webb’s board appointment will...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 17

South Arkansas bankruptcy filings by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 17, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Sherri Jamerson, 511 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 13. Ouachita. Randy Michael Davison, 217 Ouachita 65, Camden; Chapter...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Murals Bring to Life Arkansas Towns

Last year, 2022, was a big year for muralists in Arkansas. As towns across the state continue revitalizing and renovating historic properties, public art becomes an important piece of the puzzle. As a result, several cities in all four corners of the state hired muralists, local artists, and painters to set apart public walls as canvases to tell their stories.
ARKANSAS STATE

