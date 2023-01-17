Read full article on original website
Related
thv11.com
Arkansas now offering scholarships for single parents | Here's how to apply
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Arkansas is investing in single parents by providing scholarship funding to those who are enrolled in college or who attend technical training programs. For single parents, finding the extra money to cover the cost for school may be difficult. The Arkansas Single Parent...
Bill would require Arkansas school districts to accept foreign exchange students from reputable agencies
This week, several bills impacting education are being discussed, including one that would clarify Arkansas law to require public school districts to admit foreign exchange students utilizing reputable agencies.
mysaline.com
Single Parents can apply for this Scholarship until March 15th
If you’re a single parent looking to pay for college classes, apply for this annual scholarship until March 15th. Eligible single parents are invited to apply for Summer 2023 scholarships at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents who are attending college or obtaining technical training. A full list of eligibility guidelines is available at aspsf.org/eligibility.
redriverradio.org
Arkansas Medicaid Expansion Program Faces Funding Hurdles
ARKANSAS MEDICAID- When Medicaid Expansion became effective in 2014 under the Obama administration, most states accepted some form of the federal program to provide healthcare coverage to their lower-income working-poor; but most southern “red states” refused to sign on. However Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas accepted the Medicaid Expansion.
Gov. Sanders signs executive order intended to streamline education regulations
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 19 making changes to education regulations.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
talkbusiness.net
Dr. Michelle Krause to lead UAMS health system and hospital
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) named Michelle W. Krause, M.D., MPH, senior vice chancellor for UAMS Health and chief executive officer for UAMS Medical Center, and Ahmed Abuabdou, MD, MBA, chief clinical officer for UAMS Medical Center. Both have been serving in these roles on an interim...
talkbusiness.net
State of the state: Health emergency probably ending, hospitals’ financial emergency not
Arkansas may soon exit a public health emergency even as some of its hospitals are facing a financial one so severe that some are on the brink of closing. When the federal government declares an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the state Department of Human Services will start removing ineligible Medicaid recipients for the first time in three years.
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker files bill to designate public school rooms to 'birth-assigned gender'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A bill filed in the Arkansas Legislature on Tuesday seeks to require public and charter public schools to designate rooms based on "birth-assigned gender" for overnight trips, restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and other rooms in which students may be in "various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals."
KARK
Bills introduced into Arkansas legislature to ease car registration, taxes for disabled vets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two bills introduced into the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday about car tags and the property tax for disabled vets could help Arkansas residents save money if they become law. CAR TAGS. Representative Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced a bill to extend the time allowed for...
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas. For more information on this nonprofit, click here.
magnoliareporter.com
‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids
Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
talkbusiness.net
Sanders announces Mayton, Webb appointments to state commissions
Gov. Sarah Sanders announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that she will appoint Michael Mayton to the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission and Doyle Webb as the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) chair. Mayton’s appointment will expire on Dec. 31, 2027, and he will replace Christopher Palmer. Webb’s board appointment will...
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 17
South Arkansas bankruptcy filings by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 17, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Sherri Jamerson, 511 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 13. Ouachita. Randy Michael Davison, 217 Ouachita 65, Camden; Chapter...
ualrpublicradio.org
Future of Arkansas Medicaid program looms with health care, budget ramifications for legislators, new governor
Big factors affecting Arkansas’ Medicaid program loom in the near future and this legislative session will require clear health care and fiscal policy direction from Gov. Sarah Sanders and the new GOP supermajority at the state capitol. Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, the chair of the Senate Public Health...
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
onlyinark.com
Murals Bring to Life Arkansas Towns
Last year, 2022, was a big year for muralists in Arkansas. As towns across the state continue revitalizing and renovating historic properties, public art becomes an important piece of the puzzle. As a result, several cities in all four corners of the state hired muralists, local artists, and painters to set apart public walls as canvases to tell their stories.
Comments / 0