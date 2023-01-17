ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

GH's Burbridge signs with Hope College volleyball

By Tribune Staff
 2 days ago
Grand Haven senior Kam Burbridge (middle) celebrates with her parents at an after-school signing ceremony last week. Courtesy photo / Aaron Smaka

Grand Haven senior Kam Burbridge has an official home for her college volleyball career: nearby Hope College.

The Buccaneer middle hitter made it official during a signing day ceremony after school Thursday.

