Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Thursday, 1/19/23
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Wednesday, 1/18/23
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
Missouri cities vote on recreational marijuana sales tax ahead of Jan 24. ballot deadline
Cities throughout the St. Louis region vote on whether to add a recreational marijuana sales tax to the April ballot.
KMOV
Cities, counties debate whether to send marijuana sales tax issue to voters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Anybody over 21 will be able to buy recreational marijuana in Missouri next month, and local cities and counties that want their cut of the pot revenue have until next Tuesday to put it up to the voters in April. Many local governments seem to be embracing the extra revenue as many of the cities in St. Louis and St. Charles County have either voted or plan to vote soon to put it on the ballot.
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
In De Sototo, we need a way out of repeated flooding
Imagine for just one second that this was you. In the center of my town of De Soto, more than 200 of my neighbors are living in a flood plain – and many are looking for a way to get out. It wasn’t always a dangerous area to live. In fact, for decades and decades […] The post In De Sototo, we need a way out of repeated flooding appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mymoinfo.com
Backbone Home Furniture and Gifts expands
(Festus) Backbone Home furniture store and gifts have recently moved to one of its locations on Festus Main Street. They recently took occupancy in the Books Galore building at 411 West Main Street to expand their operation. Christian and Corin Roth are the owners of the business and spoke on how taking on the new space helps.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
wdbr.com
Five escape in Missouri. Now on the run
Five inmates are on the run after escaping from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri. The suspects were identified as Michael Wilkins, Dakota Pace, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, and Lujuan Tucker. St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said they believe the inmates got onto the...
mymoinfo.com
Small Area of Drought Remains in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Drought conditions have nearly left southeast Missouri. The U.S. Drought Monitor released their latest map of the state Thursday and the only portion in the Regional Radio listening area still showing moderate drought conditions is southwestern Reynolds County and southeastern Shannon County. Abnormally dry conditions still persist for the...
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
Washington Missourian
Union roller rink to reopen as Piccadilly Palace
Union’s roller skating rink is going from nothing fancy to a palace. The Nothing Fancy Rink, located just south of East Central College at 181 Audrey Lane, was recently purchased by Scott Schuh, who also owns Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. Schuh has started remodeling the building and plans to add 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink.
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
mymoinfo.com
Preliminary Report Released by Department of Labor on Lead Mining Fatality at Bixby Mine
(Bixby) The U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration has released preliminary data on a Doe Run Company employees’ fatal accident that happened last month in an Iron County mine. Luke Turnbough tells us what the report shows.
Nursing homes investigated for abusing antipsychotic medications
The drugs are for schizophrenia, which affects about 1% of people generally. But in nursing homes, around 6% of people are diagnosed with schizophrenia, despite the fact that it’s very rare to be diagnosed with the disorder as an elder.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
mymoinfo.com
Butch Ratcliff – 7pm 1/20/23
James “Butch” Ratcliff of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 78. The funeral service will be 7:00 Friday evening at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Butch Ratcliff will be 4 to 7 Friday at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
Comments / 0