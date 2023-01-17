Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kjzz.org
County supervisor says Scottsdale mayor is blocking a Rio Verde Foothills water solution
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills are ratcheting up pressure on the city of Scottsdale after it shut off the tap to the community on Jan. 1 of this year. Now they are filing a lawsuit attempting to force the city to help them secure water temporarily. And there’s now a bill that’s been introduced at the state legislature aimed at the city — which would make it liable for some of the costs resulting from the shut off.
kjzz.org
Judge blocks Clean Zone policy in downtown Phoenix
A judge has temporarily barred the city of Phoenix from enforcing a zoning policy that sets restrictions on which signs can be displayed downtown leading up to the Super Bowl. The conservative Goldwater Institute sued to stop what are known as Clean Zones arguing the policy violates freedom of speech.
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
Housing community in north Peoria area could go vertical this year
Both phases of a new housing community in the north Peoria area have been approved by Maricopa County and could go vertical this year. The first phase of Village at Pleasant River was rezoned in 2021 to accommodate a 246-unit multifamily development on a county island near Happy Valley Parkway and 115th Avenue on nearly 25 acres.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Where Will the Valley’s Next Auto Mall be Built?
Mullin360 Arizona’s Leading Auto Mall Developer to Finish In-Depth Analysis and Study to Assess the Best New Location That Could Result in Tens of Millions for Host City. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Known for impacting communities through its cutting edge and innovative development, Scottsdale-based Mullin360 is currently in the wrap up stages of its in-depth assessment and analysis to determine the highest impact area for the Valley’s next auto mall development.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
Lake Powell Water Level Update as Arizona City Begins to Conserve Water
Lake Powell's levels have been steadily decreasing over a 10-year period.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Queen Creek gay couple’s pride flag vandalized, HOA requesting removal
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jared and Tim Deluca from Queen Creek took to TikTok to show the intolerance they’re dealing with in their neighborhood. Their pride flag has been vandalized since it first went up in their backyard in December. The flag faced a busy street. The...
citysuntimes.com
Federal American Grill opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center this month with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment focuses solely on guests’...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
AZFamily
Police continue search for arsonists in Scottsdale
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
'Our water tanks will be dry within days': Arizona city cuts off nextdoor water supply amid drought
On the first day of the new year, the city of Scottsdale, Arizona officially stopped transporting water to the unincorporated neighboring area of the Rio Verde Foothills.
franchising.com
Mr. Pickles Formally Opens First Arizona Location in Scottsdale, Moved HQ to Arizona in 2022
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop Opens in Scottsdale; Marks First Location in Arizona with More Planned by Year’s End. January 17, 2023 // Franchising.com // (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.- Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 deals in Scottsdale, discounted pizza and more in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wouldn’t it be easy if happy hour deals were all the same price? Chauncey Social in Scottsdale could be for you. While we’re at it, we’ll tell you about some great happy hour specials at a pizza place in Glendale. Chauncey Social.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Day Trips To Take Around Phoneix (With Pics!)
There are plenty of amazing places to visit and fun things to do around Phoenix. And, here are some of the best day trips from Phoenix to add to your list. The best day trips from Phoenix are Flagstaff, Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat, Payton, Sedona, and Mesa. Each of these destinations offers a unique, special and memorable experience. The destination that you choose will depend on whether you are fond of nature, history, art or architecture.
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
kjzz.org
Phoenix works toward 30% women police recruits by 2030
Arizona’s largest city is taking action to attract more women police officers. The Phoenix Police Department recently signed a 30 by 30 Pledge, a national initiative to recruit and retain more women officers. Phoenix Police Cmdr. Aimee Smith is leading the department’s efforts. “As research shows, when you reach...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
