GODLEY—Linda Roberts, 76, of Godley, passed away Jan. 16, 2023 at her home. She was born Sept. 18, 1946 in Kokomo, IN. Linda was raised in Kokomo and went on to earn her bachelor of arts degree from Ball State University. She served as an educator on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona before returning to Illinois where she gained employment with Exelon. She had a love of antiques, shopping, fishing, and most all nature activities. Linda was an avid art collector, particularly of Native American Art, and she enjoyed sports.

GODLEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO