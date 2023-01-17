Read full article on original website
investing.com
Bulls’ Strong Momentum Aims to Push QNT to $149 Crucial Resistance
Bulls’ Strong Momentum Aims to Push QNT to $149 Crucial Resistance. Quant (QNT) has been trading on a bullish sentiment for the past week. Bulls are aiming to breach the strongest QNT resistance at $149. QNT has inclined by 2.06% in the past 24 hours. Today’s market trades are...
investing.com
SHIB Becomes 13th Largest Asset, Recovers 70% from Recent Low
SHIB Becomes 13th Largest Asset, Recovers 70% from Recent Low. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has pumped by over 70% since the beginning of 2023. SHIB’s rally leaves supporters in excitement having waited patiently for price to recover. The promise of a Layer 2 protocol contributes to promote Shiba Inu’s recent...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
investing.com
Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
investing.com
ConsenSys Lays Off 11% of Workforce Amid ‘Uncertain Market Conditions’
ConsenSys Lays Off 11% of Workforce Amid ‘Uncertain Market Conditions’. ConsenSys has laid off 96 employees. CEO Joseph Lubin said that cutting jobs was “difficult” but necessary to adjust to “challenging and uncertain market conditions.”. Lubin said that the uncertainty in the market hasn’t been “greater...
investing.com
Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again
In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
investing.com
Crypto Market Cap May Look to Cross $1 Trillion in Coming Weeks
Crypto Market Cap May Look to Cross $1 Trillion in Coming Weeks. The majority of the top 50 cryptos by market cap have posted 24-hour gains. The global crypto market cap stands at $977.05 billion. BTC and ETH are both trading at weekly resistance levels. Almost all of the top...
investing.com
Gold’s new year rally fizzles ahead of Fed cues, U.S. data deluge
Investing.com -- A new year rally in gold prices appeared to have run out of steam, with the yellow metal hovering below an eight-month high on Wednesday as markets hunkered down before a slew of Federal Reserve speakers and U.S. economic data due this week. While expectations of a less...
investing.com
Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson
© Reuters. Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson. In a Bull vs. Bear debate on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Thursday afternoon, hosted by Investing.com and Street Insider.com, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson and Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber outlined their view on the current health of Tesla and where they believe the stock is headed.
investing.com
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
investing.com
Crypto Bank Silvergate Posts $1 Billion Loss, Says Industry Is in ‘Crisis of Confidence’
Crypto Bank Silvergate Posts $1 Billion Loss, Says Industry Is in ‘Crisis of Confidence’. The average customer deposit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.3 billion, which is much lower than the $12 billion Silvergate saw in the third quarter of the same year. Silvergate said that sustained...
investing.com
Emerson Electric unveils hostile $7 billion bid for National Instruments
(Reuters) - U.S. engineering and industrial software company Emerson (NYSE:EMR) Electric Co on Tuesday disclosed a nearly $7 billion offer for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Corp, which it has been trying to buy unsuccessfully for several months. The software firm's all-cash bid of $53 per share, which was first submitted to...
investing.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prevails as Top Choice Among New Crypto Wallets
© Reuters Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prevails as Top Choice Among New Crypto Wallets. Shiba Inu (SHIB) restored its key resistance line of $0.00001. Recently, SHIB surpassed LTC and DOT by global market capitalization. Research reveals that Shiba Inu will be the top pick for new wallets in 2023. The...
