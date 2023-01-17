ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Gerald Ray Olson – Cache Valley Daily

January 9, 1934 – January 15, 2023 (age 89) Gerald Ray Olson, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend left this world on January 15, 2023 at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family. Gerald, the eldest of four sons, was born on January 9, 1934, in Helper,...
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?

SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
Martin Richmond Maw – Cache Valley Daily

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Martin Richmond Maw, 47, of Logan, Utah on January 15, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Marty was born on July 21, 1975 in Logan, Utah to Glen and Cindy Maw. Marty was the fourth of five children.
Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years

Commuters traveling through Parleys Canyons, skiers taking advantage of fresh powder at area resorts and officials working at the state level are all in agreement: Utah is having an exceptional winter. There are historic and record-breaking snowpack conditions across the state, which have contributed to making this season one of...
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required

As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
Horatio “Hy” Drury Gregory – Cache Valley Daily

March 4, 1939 – January 13, 2023 (age 83) Horatio “Hy” Drury Gregory passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 83, surrounded by his adoring family. Hy was born March 4, 1939, in Logan, Utah, to John Robert and Livinia...
Let Your New Utah Flag Fly

There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
Gov. Spencer Cox to discuss State of the State Thursday evening – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox will deliver his annual 2023 State of the State Address to the people of Utah and a joint session of the Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 19. The address — in which the governor typically presents his priorities, vision and goals for Utah’s future — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Janice Barton Leggett – Cache Valley Daily

June 4, 1947 – January 15, 2023 (age 75) Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at home with her daughter by her side on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on June 4, 1947 in Watsonville, California to Clarence and Elva Bolster. She was reared and educated in California and Utah attending high school in Watsonville, CA..
A frigid Friday following an exiting storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s a frigid Friday with below-average temperatures expected statewide following our exiting storm system. A trough ushered in snow and icy conditions in different parts of the state, and the low continues to track east as we make it through the day. There are several weather alerts in effect including a Winter Weather Advisory for the central and southern mountains which holds until 5 p.m. Periods of heavy snow will be possible and accumulations through the duration of the advisory could reach 6-12″ while isolated higher totals will be possible in the Pine Valleys, Tushar Mountains, and near Brian Head. This advisory also encompasses some of the higher passes along I-15 & I-70 where travel could become very difficult.
