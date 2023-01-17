ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unc.edu

A message from the chancellor: Preparing for careers that don’t exist yet

The world is moving fast. I’ve been listening with fascination as our faculty and students discuss ChatGPT and the rise of “generative AI,” algorithms that can write, create art and spit out flawless computer code. Like so many new technologies over the past few years, artificial intelligence holds huge promise for both progress and disruption. We will have to answer a lot of questions about how we respond in higher education.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

Second Gillings Pitch Competition generates student-led public health solutions

Public health thrives on innovative ideas and new perspectives that can break down barriers in access to care. The Pitch Competition at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health gives students and recent alumni the opportunity to explore creative solutions to pressing public health challenges by pairing them with a coach who can help them bring their ideas to life and pitch them to a panel of judges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy