The world is moving fast. I’ve been listening with fascination as our faculty and students discuss ChatGPT and the rise of “generative AI,” algorithms that can write, create art and spit out flawless computer code. Like so many new technologies over the past few years, artificial intelligence holds huge promise for both progress and disruption. We will have to answer a lot of questions about how we respond in higher education.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO