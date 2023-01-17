ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Tuesday high school basketball games postponed in Clarksville after water line break

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago

Tuesday's high school basketball games in Clarksville have been postponed according to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School system.

A water transmission line break canceled school Tuesday, along with triggering mandatory water restrictions across the city. The school system met early Tuesday afternoon and decided to postpone all after-school activities.

Most of the city's seven public school basketball coaches are working to reschedule Tuesday's games. Clarksville's matchup at Rossview is the only game that has been rescheduled at this time. The two rivals will play Thursday.

Games postponed

(Includes girls, boys doubleheader)

Springfield at Northeast

Dickson County at West Creek

Portland at Montgomery Central

Clarksville at Rossview (rescheduled for Thursday)

