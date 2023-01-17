Read full article on original website
The FADER
Jesus Piece announce new album, share “Gates of Horn”
Jesus Piece have shared their first new track of 2023 and announced their sophomore album. “Gates of Horn” follows “An Offering to the Night” (a certified Song You Need in December) as the second single from …So Unknown, due out April 14 via Century Media. In advance of its release, they’ll join Show Me The Body, Scowl, and Zulu for an intensive February/March tour of North America.
Boldy James shares surprise album Indiana Jones
Earlier this week it was reported that Boldy James had been involved in a serious car accident and had suffered significant injuries to his spine. There has been no update on his wellbeing since, though it was confirmed at the time that he is in a stable condition in hospital. It could perhaps be taken as good news that today brings a surprise in the form of a brand new album from the Detroit rapper. Indiana Jones continues James' preference for creating whole albums with a single producer, this time finding him in league with Freddie Gibbs collaborator RichGains. Together they have created a hazy, psychedlic world in which James is free to roam. Check out the album in full below.
