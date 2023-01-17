Earlier this week it was reported that Boldy James had been involved in a serious car accident and had suffered significant injuries to his spine. There has been no update on his wellbeing since, though it was confirmed at the time that he is in a stable condition in hospital. It could perhaps be taken as good news that today brings a surprise in the form of a brand new album from the Detroit rapper. Indiana Jones continues James' preference for creating whole albums with a single producer, this time finding him in league with Freddie Gibbs collaborator RichGains. Together they have created a hazy, psychedlic world in which James is free to roam. Check out the album in full below.

2 DAYS AGO