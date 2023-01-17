ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
douglas.co.us

Douglas County Government on two-hour delayed opening Wednesday, Jan. 18

With safety as our top priority, due to severe winter weather, all Douglas County government offices are on a two-hour delayed schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18. Many County services remain available 24/7 online. Information on closures or delays for other government entities, not associated with Douglas County Government, please click...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban

Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
BOULDER, CO
KXRM

“Timing couldn’t be worse,” SNAP recipients on upcoming benefit reduction

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting in March, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP recipients are saying the timing of this, couldn’t be worse. The temporary additional benefit amounts that were added during the pandemic, have now ended. This change was enacted by […]
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
beckersasc.com

Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO
David Heitz

Denver buys another homeless hotel

The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO

