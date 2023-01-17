Read full article on original website
400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination
Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
douglas.co.us
Douglas County Government on two-hour delayed opening Wednesday, Jan. 18
With safety as our top priority, due to severe winter weather, all Douglas County government offices are on a two-hour delayed schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18. Many County services remain available 24/7 online. Information on closures or delays for other government entities, not associated with Douglas County Government, please click...
Are HOAs responsible for clearing snow and ice?
Property owners and homeowners associations spell out the terms of snow and ice removal in published agreements with owners and tenants.
boulderreportinglab.org
🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban
Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
“Timing couldn’t be worse,” SNAP recipients on upcoming benefit reduction
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting in March, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP recipients are saying the timing of this, couldn’t be worse. The temporary additional benefit amounts that were added during the pandemic, have now ended. This change was enacted by […]
Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Denver Public Schools explains snow-day decision
Snow had barely started accumulating Tuesday night in Denver when district officials announced a snow day for Wednesday.
Multiple road closures, major travel issues in Colorado due to winter weather
Major travel issues are present in Northeast Colorado due to a snowstorm that has hit the area. If headed to this part of the state, proceed with caution and prepare for potential delays. Some of the roads impacted by closures in the northeast include Colorado 52, Colorado 14, Colorado 113,...
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
Denver Public Schools, Douglas County announce Wednesday closure ahead of severe winter weather
Denver Public Schools and Douglas County School districts announced all schools, administrative offices and the Emily Griffith Technical College will be closed Wednesday due to severe weather. The metro area's two largest school districts announced the closure just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All school-related events and activities are also cancelled.
Wet snow brings multiple inches of accumulation to metro
FOX31 has crews all over the state tracking the snow and road conditions.
Two Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023
According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th. It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado...
What are the rules when a trooper wants to pass me when I'm in the express lane?
Driving You Crazy: What are the rules when a first responder wants to pass me when I'm in the express lane?
beckersasc.com
Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds
Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds. Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue. RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
Denver buys another homeless hotel
The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
