Lady Cats dominate district opponent, Odessa Permian 56-32
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Bobcats dominate from start to finish in their district match with Odessa Permian winning 56-32. The Cats continued that great defense seen all year long in holding Permian to only 32 points. Central high school girls’ basketball team moves on to 15-12 on the year and 2-2 in district […]
Central Golf Team to Host First Golf Alumni Tournament
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Golf Team is having its First Annual Alumni Tournament at San Angelo Country Club on January 27th. The tournament will support current Bobcat and Lady Cat golfers and the program. It also is a great opportunity for former Central golfers to come back and compete against current players.
Angelo State University Opens First Regional Security Operations Center in Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University marked the official opening of the state's first Regional Security Operations Center (RSOC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the RSOC site on the second floor of the ASU Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St. First announced in April 2022, the Texas...
Wanna be the Lead Ranger at San Angelo State Park?
SAN ANGELO – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for a Lead Park Ranger for San Angelo State Park. The information below is provided by the San Angelo State Park's social media:. #SanAngeloStatePark is hiring for a Lead Ranger!. Under the direction of the Park Manager and...
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
Residents nervous about remains found in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — A skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas in Midland at the end of December. On Saturday morning, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden. "Only thing I can think of is while we're sleeping...
Structure fire in south San Angelo
Firefighters responded to a structure in south San Angelo on Wednesday night, January 18, 2023
LIVE! Daily | Brutal Beatdowns Locks Up Two Northside Ladies!
Today on LIVE!, Linda Grace from Vitalant Blood Supply joins LIVE!. Also, San Angelo could be getting two splash pads, two women went to jail for fighting, a San Angelo man was arrested after handling a break up poorly, and expect a windy week!. Catch up on all these stories...
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
First Legacy ShareLunker of 2023 caught at O.H. Ivie for second consecutive year
Not only is Tom Nilssen's catch the first ShareLunker of the year, it is the biggest largemouth bass catch in 30 years making it the seventh-largest bass ever verified in Texas.
Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found
Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
'Secret' Fishing Hole in San Angelo State Park Stocked with Trout Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Parks & Wildlife crews from the Inland Fisheries has stocked trout in the San Angelo State Park's Javelina Draw again. According to San Angelo State Park social media, Javelina Draw at #SanAngeloStatePark has been stocked with another 300 trout Wednesday. Check in at the south...
Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas
There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
More Human Remains Found Over the Weekend
MIDLAND, TX — More human remains were discovered by the Midland Police Department over the weekend after an initial discovery in December. According to the MPD, on Jan. 13, 2023, officers with the MPD were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas st. for the report of possible human remains that had been discovered. This led to a larger investigation of the area.
Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
DETAILS: Eldorado Rocked By Allegations of Improper Educator/Student Relationships
ELDORADO, TX – Two Schleicher ISD educators were arrested over the past week for improper relationships with students. The first arrest came from the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 16, 2023, Abby Ramos, 28, of Eldorado, turned herself in to the Schleicher County Jail for a warrant for Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student. She was released from the SCJ the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.
Crews on scene of structure fire near Dennis the Menace Park
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews were on scene of a structure fire near Dennis the Menace Park Wednesday night, according to a City of Midland spokesperson. A reporter on scene said the fire was in the 2400 block of W. Elizabeth Ave. The fire was from a shed, and no injuries have been reported.
